Oakley police search for person who stole from UPS store on Christmas morning

(KRON) — The Oakley Police Department is searching for someone who allegedly took packages from a UPS store on multiple occasions, the City of Oakley announced.

The first theft allegedly happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Christmas morning. The suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking into the UPS store at 2063 Main St. through the front door and taking packages from behind the counter area.

The suspect drove a white Ford superduty truck with an extended body. It had no license plates and aftermarket black wheels.

Image from the City of Oakley.

Image from the City of Oakley.

The suspect was back at 4:05 a.m. on Boxing Day, the city said. They entered through the “compromised” front door and stole more packages from behind the counter and a small safe.

During the first burglary, the suspect wore a bright orange shirt or vest, dark pants, gloves and a mask. They wore all dark clothing the second time.

After the Christmas burglary, the truck left the UPS store westbound on Main Street before turning onto Bridgehead Road, the city said. Authorities are awaiting surveillance video from the Tuesday burglary.

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the truck. Anyone who has information is asked to call (925) 625-8060.

Anyone who thinks their package was stolen should call the UPS store at (925) 625-0221.

