Oakley starts school year in High Point

Aug. 17—HIGH POINT — The 10 fidgety second-graders that teacher Coshenda Clark organized to welcome the superintendent of Guilford County Schools to Johnson Street Global Studies tried to behave, but the superintendent was stuck in traffic and running late.

The volume rose and fidgeting increased, then a reminder from a nearby adult stopped it — at least for a few minutes. Clark chatted with them and tried to keep their minds on the task ahead.

"I'm scared," one child told Clark.

"Don't be scared. She's very nice."

Minutes later, Superintendent Whitney Oakley arrived, and at Clark's instruction the children called out in unison to welcome her to the school.

"Have you been waiting here forever?" Oakley asked. The children nodded yes. "I've been stuck in traffic. I'm so sorry."

Oakley made High Point her first two stops — Johnson Street Global and Allen Jay Prep — on a day of four school visits to highlight the start of the new school year. Extended-year schools, which include Johnson Street Global and Allen Jay Prep, started classes on Thursday. Schools on the traditional calendar begin classes on Monday.

Oakley has visited High Point and communities around the county frequently since she became superintendent at the end of August 2022, and she will stage a celebration of her first year as superintendent in High Point at Congdon Yards on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

"It's a priority for me to be out," Oakley said Thursday, and that includes being open to address community groups that invite her. "When people ask you to come, you show up."

And visiting individual schools and classrooms gives her a better idea of how the schools are operating than she can get at the school system's central offices, she said.

"This is some of the most important work I can do," she said.