Oakmark Funds: “Grupo Televisa (TV) Received an Attractive Valuation for its Content Business”

Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark International Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 4.29% was reported by the fund in the Q2 of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI World ex U.S. Index, which returned 5.7% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Oakmark Funds, the fund mentioned Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV), and discussed its stance on the firm. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a Mexico City, Mexico-based mass media company with a $7.09 billion market capitalization. TV delivered a 53.52% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 95.52%. The stock closed at $12.50 per share on August 26, 2021.

Here is what Oakmark Funds has to say about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Grupo Televisa, a media company headquartered in Mexico and the world’s largest producer of Spanish-language content, was a top contributor for the second quarter. Grupo Televisa’s share price jumped when the company revealed that it would merge its content and media assets with Univision. In a call with shareholders, CEO of Televisa, Alfonso de Angoitia, and CEO of Univision, Wade Davis, provided details on the $4.8 billion agreement, which combines these leading media businesses in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world. Overall, we think the deal makes strategic sense as streaming is the future in television, and the new company will very likely become the dominant Spanish-language streaming service. There will also be synergies from combining the two businesses, which should improve profitability versus when they were stand-alone businesses. In addition, over the long term, we believe consolidation in the media sector will continue, providing an opportunity for the new entity to partner with a larger company. Aside from the strategic merits, we believe Televisa received an attractive valuation for its content business as the $4.8B value was higher than our internal estimates. We commend management for this transaction."

Based on our calculations, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TV was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) delivered a -2.47% return in the past 3 months.

