Oaktree's Top 5 Industrial Companies

According to current portfolio statistics, Oaktree Capital Management's top five industrial holdings are TORM PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL).

Oaktree Chairman Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) is responsible for ensuring the firm's adherence to its core investment philosophy and communicating closely with clients concerning products and strategies. The firm is involved in less-efficient markets and alternative investments; additionally, Oaktree invests heavily in debt, preferred stocks and convertible bonds.

7d5a457a3284e41d5c7a3171d3e5b77c.png More

Oaktree has not released its portfolio for the quarter ended June 30 as the deadline is 45 days after quarter-end. As of the March quarter, the firm's $3.87 billion equity portfolio has 21.40% weight in industrials, the largest sector in terms of portfolio weight.

dc2e8aa81dc67212aab1eb06ba5b4189.png More

TORM PLC

Oaktree owns 47,600,172 shares of TORM, giving the stake 9.25% weight in the equity portfolio. The position represents the firm's second-largest holding, below Vistra Energy Corp. (VST). Shares of TORM averaged $7.71 during the first quarter.

deeec7b9188b4f002239f5d5b8152ab5.png More

The U.K.-based company owns and operates product tankers and dry carriers. GuruFocus ranks TORM's financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms 60% of global competitors, it has a Piotroski F-score that suggests poor business operations, an Altman Z-score that suggests possible financial distress and a Beneish M-score that suggests possible earnings manipulation.

736716424.png More

Star Bulk Carriers

On May 29, Oaktree reported a holding of 6,751,448 shares, according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks. Shares traded at $7.67.

The Greek seaborne transportation solutions provider owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grains and other bulk products. GuruFocus ranks Star Bulk's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms 60% of global competitors, its Altman Z-score of 0.75 suggests possible financial distress.

1497063354.png More

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Oaktree reported on July 25 it increased its Eagle Bulk Shipping holding to 28,144,449 shares, up 7.15% from the number of shares reported during the first quarter. Shares traded at $4.73.