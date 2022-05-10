Oakwood library patron accused of printing child pornography

May 10—A 59-year-old Dayton man is facing more than two dozen charges after police say he was caught printing images of child pornography at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.

Thirty charges are filed against Octavious Davidson VIII, in Oakwood Municipal Court, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Library officials last Monday notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department that a patron had been printing images of suspected child exploitation at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. The library provided police with 11 images, including several that appeared to be nude or partially nude girls. The following day the library provided nine additional images that had been printed after the officer left, according to the criminal complaint filed against Davidson.

The library patron was identified as Davidson through print logs, and police said he also had been seen by staff printing the images.

Davidson was detained Thursday when library staff notified police that he had returned to the library. He was taken for questioning to the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

"During his interview, Davidson admitted to having 50 to 100 images of underage females at his home. Davidson further stated he prints off the child sexual exploitation material at the library," the court record stated.

Officers reported seizing a "significant amount" of pornographic material in addition to VHS tapes and a computer during a search of Davidson's Huron Avenue home in Dayton.

"Over 200 obvious child sexual exploitation images were presented to the prosecutor for charges," the criminal complaint stated.

Davidson is held on $35,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due in court Monday.