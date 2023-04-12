Oakwood man accused of sharing child porn over Snapchat

Apr. 12—An Oakwood man was accused of distributing a video of a child being sexually abused through his Snapchat account, according to authorities.

Austin Michael Pope, 21, was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation for possession and distribution of the video.

The case started March 24 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators believe Pope transmitted the video of a child, believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10, being sexually abused by a man.

"Investigators found no evidence the video was produced locally or involved a local victim," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested Pope Tuesday, April 11, and booked him in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Officers also searched Pope's home and seized his electronic devices, which were processed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.