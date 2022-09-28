Oakwood man arrested after doctors find his infant daughter with broken leg

Sep. 28—An Oakwood man was accused of breaking his 3-month-old daughter's leg, according to authorities.

William Dorsey Raiford, 27, was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty. He was booked Tuesday, Sept. 27, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

According to the warrant, Raiford "forcefully grabbed and jerked (the girl's) leg," according to the warrant. Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said she did not know any other details surrounding the alleged battery.

The girl's mother took the child Sept. 20 to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

The hospital's doctors called the Sheriff's Office "when they found the infant with a fractured femur as well as evidence of other bone fractures," Williams wrote in a news release.

"The doctors at (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) were pretty adamant that this was consistent with abuse," Williams said.

The infant is in the custody of a relative who is under the Division of Family and Children Services' supervision.