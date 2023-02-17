Oakwood man charged with molesting girl

Feb. 17—An Oakwood man was charged with molesting a girl on at least three different occasions over the course of 2022, according to authorities.

Alverto Luis Alejandre, 37, was charged with three counts of felony child molestation.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Alejandre was accused of inappropriately touching the girl between Feb. 1 and Dec. 24. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the girl's age other than to say she was under the age of 16.

Authorities said Alejandre and the girl knew one another, and one of the girl's relatives reported the allegations to law enforcement on Dec. 30.

Alejandre was booked in to the Hall County Jail Thursday, Feb. 16, where he remains with no bond.

The Sheriff's Office said the case is still under investigation.