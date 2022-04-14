Oakwood man indicted for rape of woman he met on Facebook, prosecutors say

Apr. 14—A 47-year-old Oakwood man indicted Wednesday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on social media.

Olalekan Adenkunle Adeshina is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He is accused of raping a woman, whom he met on Facebook, on Jan. 18 at his apartment in the 400 block of Forrer Boulevard, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Adeshina was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Oakwood police on a warrant following his indictment and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.