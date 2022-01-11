Oakwood man pleads to sexual battery charge

Jan. 10—OTTAWA — An Oakwood man pleaded guilty Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to sexually assaulting the mother of his children during a drunken incident in 2021.

Zachery Lambert was indicted in September by a grand jury on a single count of rape, a felony of the first degree. The indictment alleged that the Oakwood man engaged in sex with the 25-year-old female "while she was asleep at 103 W. Rice Street" in Continental on Aug. 16, 2021.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Lambert on Monday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He faces a maximum of five years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 10. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh asked Lambert what happened on the night in question.

He said he went to the victim's house "and she offered to have me stay there. I had been drinking quite a bit, so I don't remember much," Lambert told the judge.

He said he touched the woman's "genital region" with his hand and also used a sex toy on her.

"I thought she was awake. She asked me to stop. She asked me to leave, and I did," Lambert told the judge. "I apologize to her. I never intended to hurt her emotionally."

Putnam County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Todd Schroeder called Lambert's story a "watered-down version of the events" that took place that evening. As part of the plea agreement, the state will not make a recommendation at the time of sentencing.

The victim was in the courtroom Monday and frequently dabbed tears from her eyes throughout the hearing.

Lambert was released on an own-recognizance bond in September. As a condition of that bond, he was ordered to submit to drug and alcohol screening twice a week and have no contact with the alleged victim. He was also barred from having any unsupervised contact with any minor children, including his own.

Following Lambert's plea on Monday his attorney, Elizabeth Smith, asked Schierloh to modify the bond to allow strictly-supervised visits with his children. The victim opposed that request, and the judge continued the original conditions of the bond.