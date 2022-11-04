Oakwood man sentenced in child porn case

Nov. 3—An Oakwood man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child porn case, according to court documents.

Isaac A. Villatoro pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced Oct. 26 by U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones.

Oakwood Police took a referral in 2019 from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about sexually explicit images of children downloaded at an Oakwood home.

Police searched the home March 26, 2019 and seized multiple cellphones.

"A later forensic examination of the cellphones revealed hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos depicting minor children stored on the cellphone belonging to Isaac Villatoro," according to Oakwood Police.

Villatoro was arrested April 5, 2019.

Following Villatoro's time in prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

The terms of his supervision included participating in a sex offense specific treatment program and submitting to periodic polygraph examinations at the discretion of the probation officer.

Villatoro must also have no contact with children under the age of 18.

He was also ordered to pay $32,919.44 in restitution.

Defense attorney Michael George did not return an email seeking comment.