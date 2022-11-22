Oakwood Police officer resigns in lieu of termination after investigation into body slamming of woman

Nov. 22—An Oakwood Police officer resigned in lieu of termination after the department investigated him for slamming a Gainesville woman to the ground, the police chief said.

Annie Lloyd, 36, filed a complaint Oct. 7 with the department after her Sept. 24 arrest by Officer Timothy Holbrook outside of Phenom Ink on McEver Road. She was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and public drunkenness.

Lloyd, who was intoxicated, called police because she said her friend slapped her in the face and grabbed the keys to Lloyd's car.

After speaking with Lloyd and other witnesses, Holbrook told her she would be arrested if she did not follow his order to stay away from the other people on the scene.

Holbrook and the officers repeated that they wanted Lloyd to get a ride home via a ride-share app or other means.

Lloyd was heard on the body camera footage saying, "Why are you trying me whenever I'm the f--- victim?"

After Lloyd's question, Holbrook started to reach for Lloyd's hands to arrest her. Lloyd took a few steps away from the officer, and Holbrook is seen on the body camera footage taking Lloyd to the ground.

Lloyd suffered a black eye and bruises from the arrest.

Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch previously told The Times the arrest was justified after a departmental review due to the use of force.

"Because of her attempt to get away from the officer as he was trying to handcuff her, she did put it into a situation where there was a level of force that was justified," Hatch told The Times.

The question for Lloyd's complaint was whether the amount of force used was justified or reasonable.

Hatch told The Times Monday that Holbrook's internal investigation would have closed with Holbrook being terminated Monday morning, but the officer submitted his resignation before the meeting.

He is considered ineligible for rehire with the city of Oakwood, and his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council file will be updated to reflect the "resignation in lieu of termination."

The chief also said the standards and training council "will determine whether an investigation into his law enforcement certification will occur."

The chief declined to comment further.

The Times filed a request Monday, Nov. 21, for the documents from the internal investigation.

Lloyd said Monday she was surprised but happy that the officer resigned in lieu of termination.

The Gainesville woman said her face still has a dark ring around her right eye and some discoloration. She has not heard anything about the status of her charges in the court system.

Editor's Note

The video below contains graphic language.

Watch: Bodycam footage shows arrest of Gainesville woman

Bodycam footage from Oakwood police on Sept. 24.

