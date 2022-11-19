Oakwood Public Safety reports over 5 times more stolen car cases than in all of 2021

Oakwood Public Safety Department continues to investigate the significant rise in car thefts.

News Center 7 previously reported that multiple law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley teamed up to combat the sharp uptick of stolen car cases.

The agencies created the Grand Theft Auto Suppression Task Force that included cooperation from Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, Huber Heights, and more, according to Major Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department.

Oakwood Public Safety Department continues their own investigation into these crimes, finding that the number of stolen cars have multiplied by more than five times in a span of about two months.

Since September 28, 2022, the department has received 11 stolen vehicle reports, the spokesperson stated in a news release. In comparison, the department only obtained two stolen vehicle reports in all of 2021.

“Vehicle thefts are surging throughout our region, and the problem is not slowing down,” Chief Alan Hill of the Oakwood Public Safety Department said.

As grand theft auto cases grow, “citizen engagement in protecting their vehicles is still the first and best line of defense,” Hill stated.

Officials advise citizens to lock your car doors and to not leave keys in or near the vehicle. They also warn people to not leave spare keys to homes or other vehicles inside any vehicle.

Anyone observing suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at 937-298-2122.