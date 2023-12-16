Oakwood resident named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Dec. 16—OAKWOOD — An Oakwood resident has made the 2024 Forbes 30 under 30 list in healthcare.

Cole Lewis, 29, from Oakwood, is a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University in molecular biophysics and biochemistry and cofounder of Cloverleaf Bio. He will be graduating from Yale in May 2024.

His company is developing a new type of engineered RNA therapeutics, called tRNAs, based on his research that hold promise for treating cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The startup has raised $1.2 million in funding from investors.

Cloverleaf Bio is developing a new platform of engineered tRNA therapeutics to improve patient outcomes in oncology. Its technology allows for direct inhibition of up to 25 enzymes necessary for cancer growth from a single therapeutic molecule, according to the company.

Lewis earned his Bachelor of Arts/Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

According to Forbes, "The young changemakers on our 13th annual Forbes 30 Under 30 are putting their intelligence into artificial intelligence. They're automating more than ever, deploying AI in manufacturing (powering more-sustainable delivery routes), marketing (mass customized ads) and much more. As for the rest of the entrepreneurs on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30: They're fighting climate change with carbon credit marketplaces, reinventing the 911 call, building banks and brewing up eco-friendly plastics. To assemble the list, Forbes editors (with the expertise of independent judges) evaluated more than 11,000 candidates, judging them on financials, impact, creativity and potential. The final product: 600 go-getters across 20 industries—and a peek into things to come."