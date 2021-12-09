Oakwood Terrace homicide victim and suspected shooter clashed before, arrest report says

The fatal shooting Nov. 20 at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments was not the first time guns were pulled between the suspected shooter and the victim, the girlfriend of the deceased man told authorities.

New details surrounding the homicide were released after Jeremy Mack Arthur Lane, 24, was arrested in McIntosh, Alabama. Lane was extradited back to Escambia County on Wednesday, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard.

Deputies responded at about 4 p.m. Nov. 20 to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex at 700 Truman Ave. When they arrived, they found Traevione Smith dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and there were shell casings nearby.

In an arrest report, Smith's girlfriend told deputies that Lane, also known as "Cantonment," and Smith had disliked each other for two years over a previous disagreement about a female they had in common. The girlfriend said firearms had been pulled in the past on several occasions between the two.

The apartment complex's security cameras showed footage of Lane running away from the area of the building where Smith's body was found, according to the arrest report. Cameras also caught Lane getting into a silver Kia Soul owned by a friend, and the two men driving away.

About six minutes later, security footage showed the friend return alone. As of Thursday, the friend had not been charged in connection to the shooting.

Lane also was placed near the apartment complex a few hours before the shooting by security cameras at the Save A Penny convenience store, the arrest report states.

Smith's girlfriend provided law enforcement on Nov. 23 the contact information of a witness who saw the shooting. The witness was initially fearful about coming forward but did visit the Sheriff's Office to provide a sworn statement and be interviewed.

The witness told deputies she was visiting a family member at the apartment complex and saw the shooter and several other people playing dice at the foot of the stairs. Fifteen minutes later, the witness heard gunshots from inside the apartment and ran out onto a porch overlooking the parking lot.

From the porch, the witness said she saw Lane shooting in Smith's direction and saw Smith limping as though he had been shot in the leg. The witness said she ran to check on Smith once the shooting stopped and Lane fled.

The witness provided a matching description of the white shirt, tan pants and red slides Lane was wearing in all surveillance videos throughout the day. The witness also immediately identified Lane in a photo lineup. Her story was corroborated by the fact that Smith was shot in the leg, among other places.

Lane is charged with second-degree murder – dangerous depraved without premeditation. He was being held at Escambia County Jail as of Wednesday with a bond set at $500,000.

