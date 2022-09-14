Oakwood Terrace man sent to hospital with possible gunshot wound, ECSO investigating

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who sent a Pensacola man to the hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the abdomen just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital with an abdominal wound after he was found at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex off Truman Avenue, according to ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

Lewis told the News Journal that authorities originally thought the injury was a gunshot wound, but they are unsure after the victim was transported to the hospital.

Prior incident: ECSO investigation rules Oakwood Terrace shooting death as self defense

Still searching: ECSO searching for suspect in a shooting at Massachusetts Avenue apartment complex

"We aren't currently 100% sure it's a gunshot wound," Lewis said. "But it was a wound in the abdomen area."

Lewis also said the Sheriff's Office doesn't yet know how the victim received the wound, and the ECSO is still looking for a suspect.

If you have any information, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Oakwood Terrace shooting: ECSO looking for suspect in possible shooting