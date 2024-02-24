Oakwood University Holds Vigil for Student Dead After On-Campus Swimming Incident | Feb. 23, 2024 | News 19 at 10 p.m.

TechCrunch

Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.