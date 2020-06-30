Oakworth Capital Bank Announces Launch of Guided Planning Solutions (GPS)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is proud to announce it has launched the Guided Planning Solutions (GPS) service to its clients. GPS is Oakworth Capital Bank's customized financial planning process designed to provide clients with guidance and put them in the best position to reach their personal financial goals and dreams. GPS will be led by Mac Frasier, CFP®. Mr. Frasier brings over 15 years of financial planning experience into his role as the Director of Planning.

"Our Core Purpose is Helping People Succeed, and the GPS process is designed to better understand how our clients define their own success and provide a path to reaching their goals," said Sam Scalici, Managing Director of Client Services, at Oakworth Capital Bank. "Working with our client advisors and as a member of the client team, Mac adds experience and advice that complement our core disciplines and provide valuable insight into the solutions we develop for clients."

To learn more about Guided Planning Solutions, visit https://www.oakworthcapital.com/our-core-disciplines/advisory-services-planning/.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as an office in Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

For more information contact:

Lindsey Krausen

Phone: 205-278-2736

Email: lindsey.krausen@oakworthcapital.com

