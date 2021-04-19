OAN fires staffer who called out the network over voter fraud lies

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
one america news oan
One America News Network (OAN) gained national prominence after promotion former President Donald Trump's election fraud falsehoods. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • A producer who recently went on the record to criticize OAN has been fired.

  • The network sacked Marty Golingan on Monday, according to a New York Times reporter.

  • Golingan was one of several employees who blasted OAN for its election fraud lies.

One America News Network fired a producer who recently went on the record to criticize the cable channel's handling of the 2020 election, according to Rachel C. Abrams, a New York Times reporter who published a story about the network over the weekend.

Marty Golingan, who had been a producer with OAN since 2016, told Abrams that it would be a "badge of honor" should he end up getting fired for speaking out in the story.

This comes on the heels of around a dozen OAN staffers leaving the network in recent months after its handling of the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

"I've given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good," Golingan told Abrams for her story on OAN's role in promoting Trump falsehoods. "I would wear it like a badge of honor."

OAN did not return Insider's request for comment on Golingan's departure, which he confirmed on his Twitter account on Monday.

Along with the likes of Newsmax and Fox News, OAN came under legal pressure from the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation for implicating their voting machines in a conspiracy theory falsely claiming the election was stolen from Trump. OAN even went so far as to air a lengthy and awkward disclaimer that disavowed its own election coverage.

In the Times story on the turmoil inside OAN, Golingan said he began to worry about the rightward lurch in his employer's coverage after the election, but the Capitol riot served as a bigger wake up call.

"I was like, OK, that's not good," Golingan said, recalling how he spotted OAN flags among the insurrectionists. "That's what happens when people listen to us."

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • One America News Network producer says 'majority' of employees didn't believe reports on voter fraud claims

    Marty Golingan, a producer at One America News Network, a right-wing cable news channel often noted for its affinity for former President Donald Trump, told The New York Times he was worried his work may have helped inspire the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At one point during the incident, Golingan said he caught sight of someone in the mob holding a flag with OAN's logo. "I was like, OK, that's not good. That's what happens when people listen to us," he told the Times, referring to OAN's coverage of the 2020 presidential election, which often gave credence to Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud and Democratic conspiracies. Golingan said that many of his colleagues, including himself, disagreed with the coverage. "The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," he told the Times. Indeed, the Times interviewed 18 current and former OAN employees, 16 of whom said the channel has "broadcast reports that they considered misleading, inaccurate, or untrue." But Allysia Britton, a former producer and one of more than a dozen employees to leave OAN in the wake of the riot, explained that while "many people have raised concerns ... when people speak up about anything, you will get in trouble." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom questionThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot

    One America News Network producer Marty Golingan was fired after speaking to The New York Times for a piece that ran over the weekend and criticized his employer. He confirmed the news on Twitter, retweeting a Times journalist who reported his firing. A representative for OAN did not immediately return a request from comment on Golingan’s employment. Also Read: OANN Blasts YouTube Suspension: 'Arbitrary Rules Infringe Upon First Amendment Rights' In a Times piece from the weekend that looked at the cable network’s rightward turn and its role in shaping and echoing conservative talking points before and after the Capitol riot in January, Golingan took a harsh stance against the channel. He said that the network became more hardline and conservative throughout his employment, though it had seemed neutral and “scrappy” when he started there. His LinkedIn says he started at OAN in 2016, the same year OAN started gaining notoriety for broadcasting then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rallies in full. OAN’s coverage points hewed ever closer to the topics favored by Trump and his supporters, according to the Times report. Inevitably, when Trump began baselessly insisting that the 2020 election had been somehow stolen from him by President Joe Biden, OAN began focusing coverage on those claims, as well. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” said Golingan of his colleagues. While watching footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, during which Trump supporters stormed the nation’s capitol in a siege that left five dead, Golingan noticed a flag bearing his network’s logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” the producer told the Times. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” Read original story OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot At TheWrap

  • OAN Fires Producer After Criticizing Outlet in New York Times

    Following an investigation into One America News network by the New York Times, the right-wing cable news channel fired producer Marty Golingan. Rachel Abrams, the Times reporter who wrote the story, tweeted Monday that “One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don’t think many of OAN’s stories are true.” He quote […]

