OAN Interviews Woman Falsely Claiming COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Her Magnetic

As the latest coronavirus surge ravages the country’s most unvaccinated ― and often, most Republican ― populations, one conservative news network continues to do its part to spread false information about COVID-19 vaccines.

Specifically, that the shots can make people magnetic.

On Thursday, Dan Ball, a host for the conservative One America News, interviewed Amelia Miller, a woman who claims she became a human magnet after getting the Pfizer vaccine.

Miller, whom Ball introduced as a pre-law and political science graduate in Northern California, said she got the Pfizer vaccine in June after coming down with COVID-19 last December.

She said that this past Sunday, she started “to feel this extremely strong metallic taste in my mouth” and remembered previous stories of people who claimed to have suddenly become magnetic after being vaccinated.

“I didn’t believe it,” Miller admitted. “I thought all these videos were hoaxes, people are doing it, like you said, for social media fame.”

However, she claims that she was able to stick different types of metal to her skin and, within minutes, had that “really strange and strong metallic taste in my mouth.”

Miller attempted to demonstrate her magnetism, and while one piece of metal did stick, the other fell off.

Ball watched Miller’s failure to, in gymnastics terms, “stick the landing,” and admitted not knowing how to react.

“I’m speechless. I’m just going to end the interview right there, and say thank you for telling your story, because it gets just more information out there and people asking questions about the legitimacy of this shot, how well does it work?” he said.

You can watch the complete interview below courtesy of Media Matters For America.

Meanwhile, scientists insist there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic.

Any supposed magnetism is most likely caused by another human phenomenon: really sticky skin.

Story continues

As any kid who has stuck a spoon to their nose can tell you, some metal and even plastic objects can stick to bare flesh ― especially after being licked. But the “magnetism” ends when a person sticks the metal object to their shirt sleeves or puts talcum powder on their skin first.

HuffPost reached out to Ball and pointed out that sticky skin is the more likely culprit.

His response:

“I’m doing follow up next week on it. Because I’m not convinced. As I’m sure you’ll note in your article. I made that clear during the interview.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.