OAN News Anchor Says 'Me Too' To Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Booting Excuse

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Sunday blamed her “overtly animated personality” for the disruptive behavior that saw her booted from a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical.

“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having a animated personality. Maybe overtly animated personality,” the far-right congresswoman told One American News Network’s Dan Ball.

“Me too,” responded Ball, who then appeared to wink at the far-right lawmaker.

“I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kind of settle it down a bit, which I did,” Boebert recalled, claiming she was only told off when she began taking photographs inside the auditorium.

“I’ve done it too. I’ve snuck ’em. Shhhh,” replied Ball, who later suggested Boebert was targeted by liberal members of the audience.

Boebert on OAN on getting kicked out of Beetlejuice: "I was a little too eccentric ... I'm on the edge of a lot of things." pic.twitter.com/nU8d8QgvvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Earlier in Boebert’s interview with Ball, she tried to spin last weekend’s removal of her and her date from Denver’s Buell Theatre as a nothing-burger, suggesting it was a distraction from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) launching of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and the possibility of a government shutdown.

It was a stark change in tone to the contrite apology she issued after surveillance video showed she’d lied about not vaping at the show, and highlighted the true extent of her conduct.

“I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign manager,” she said at the time. “We do understand the nature of how this looks.”

Related...