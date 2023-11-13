OAP suffers serious head injury in Uphall street attack

A 75-year-old man has been treated for a serious head injury after being attacked on a street in West Lothian.

The pensioner was approached by two men and a woman on East Main Street in Uphall at about 00:35 on Monday.

Police said an altercation took place resulting in the victim's head injury. He was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Det Con Matt Morran, of West Lothian CID, said it was a "cowardly attack" on a vulnerable member of the community.

He appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact police and said he was also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries.