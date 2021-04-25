OAS rights group: 'Critical' levels of impunity in Mexico

  • Young women bring flowers to the perimeter wall of the Quintana Roo state offices sprayed with graffiti that reads in Spanish "Justice for Victoria," during a protest in Mexico City, Monday, March. 29, 2021. The demonstrators were protesting the police killing in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, of Salvadoran national Victoria Esperanza Salazar when a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her. Mexican authorities say an autopsy confirmed that police broke her neck. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • A woman holds a feminist flag and a sign that reads in Spanish "From Ciudad Juarez to Tulum we demand justice for Victoria Salazar," during a protest outside of the Quintana Roo state offices in Mexico City, Monday, March. 29, 2021. The demonstrators were protesting the police killing in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, of Salvadoran national Victoria Esperanza Salazar when a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her. Mexican authorities say an autopsy confirmed that police broke her neck. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
1 / 2

APTOPIX Mexico Police Death

Young women bring flowers to the perimeter wall of the Quintana Roo state offices sprayed with graffiti that reads in Spanish "Justice for Victoria," during a protest in Mexico City, Monday, March. 29, 2021. The demonstrators were protesting the police killing in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, of Salvadoran national Victoria Esperanza Salazar when a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her. Mexican authorities say an autopsy confirmed that police broke her neck. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is suffering “critical” failures in law enforcement and some of the worst levels of journalist killings outside a war zone, the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights said in a report.

The Mexican government said Sunday that it is “strengthening its work” in the areas criticized by the commission, which is a body of the Organization of American States.

Those areas include lack of access to justice, weak police forces and the militarization of law enforcement. The report praised Mexico for searching for disappeared people, but activists say the government still largely relies on volunteer efforts led by relatives of the missing.

“During its visit, the commission found critical levels of impunity and inadequate attention for victims and their families,” the report said. “Threats, harassment, killings and disappearances of those who seek truth and justice have intimidated the Mexican public ... creating a big problem with under-reporting” of crimes.

“Barriers to access to justice and its inaction have resulted in many cases in crimes going unpunished, and have weakened the rule of law and constitute urgent challenges,” the report said.

The civic group Zero Impunity estimates that as of 2020, almost nine of every 10 homicides in Mexico go unpunished.

While the National Guard created by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has taken over many law enforcement duties in Mexico, the report noted that it is a largely military force.

The commission recommended Mexico “develop concrete plans for the gradual withdrawal of the armed forces from civilian law enforcement, and turning it over to civilian police.” But the report added that “since 2018, the budgets for strengthening local police have decreased or been eliminated.”

López Obrador, who is known for austerity, took office in December 2018. He created the National Guard, but staffed it largely with soldiers as he eliminated the federal police.

Homicides in Mexico remain at very high levels. Killings declined 4.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, but it was unclear whether that was a side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic. At least nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, the highest of any country in the Americas.

López Obrador's administration has confronted rights abuses by soldiers by discouraging the National Guard and army from getting into confrontations, to the point that some units have been pushed around, disarmed or even briefly kidnapped by angry crowds.

The report cited Mexico's moves to search more seriously for the 85,000 people who have disappeared since 2006, when the country's war against drug cartels began.

The commission said it “welcomes the good practice of the Mexican government in guaranteeing the effective participation of relatives of disappeared people and civic groups.”

But activists say the government still largely relies on the efforts of volunteer groups led by relatives of the missing, who go out and search for clandestine grave sites.

Patricia Flores founded the Mother Searchers of Sonora in northern Mexico after her two sons disappeared. In two years, the group has found about 400 bodies in clandestine burial pits. She says authorities have been slow or unwilling to help, even though the searchers are often followed or threatened by apparent gang members.

“There is a lot of ineptitude on the part of the authorities,” Flores said. “They do not go out (on searches) with us. We have had a lot of problems, and we run a lot of risks.”

Recommended Stories

  • Armenian leader praises Biden's genocide recognition

    Armenia’s leader is praising President Joe Biden’s recognition of the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, calling it “a powerful step.” Biden’s announcement Saturday and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s response came on the day that Armenians streamed to a hilltop memorial complex in the capital of Yerevan to lay flowers and mourn the victims. Armenia marks the day as the anniversary of the 1915 rounding up of some 250 Armenian intellectuals, regarded as the first step in the killings that lasted until 1923.

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • Dana White queues up Colby Covington rematch for Kamaru Usman’s next fight

    A time table hasn't been set, but go ahead and start planning on plenty of drama for Kamaru Usman's next title fight.

  • Ontario health experts call out COVID-19 policies that won't work to fight the virus

    Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has released "the way forward" for the province to strategically manage the COVID-19 pandemic, with a list of six things that will reduce COVID-19 transmission, protect the health system, and allow the province to re-open safely, while outlining three policy considerations that will not be effective.

  • Some states are turning down vaccine doses; feds have 'full confidence' J&J vaccine benefits outweigh risks. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Federal health officials said Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic, ending an 11-day pause on its use.

  • Frustrated Canada presses White House to keep Great Lakes oil pipeline open

    Canada is pushing on several diplomatic fronts against the U.S. state of Michigan's efforts to close a cross-border oil pipeline, the second such dispute since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January, complicating the governments' efforts to work together to lower carbon emissions. Both governments are working to accelerate the energy transition, but their oil industries are interdependent, so a policy shift in one country can affect energy supply, and the political balance, in the other. The United States imports more crude from Canada than any other nation, at about 3.7 million barrels per day, or about 80%of Canada's crude output.

  • Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50. Residents and officials in Oromiya Special Zone, an area in Amhara with a majority Oromo population, and the town of Ataye said there were deadly clashes in the area on April 16. "According to information we got from people who are displaced, we estimate that up to 200 people might have died from both zones, but we still need to verify the number," Endale Haile, Ethiopia’s chief ombudsman, told Reuters.

  • Newark Police didn’t fire shots in 2020 due to reform

    Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”

  • Report: Russia 'likely' kept access to US networks after SolarWinds hack

    Russian intelligence 'likely' still has access to US networks after the SolarWinds hack despite attempts to close vulnerabilities, according to sources.

  • Fox News host Larry Kudlow rages that Biden's climate plan will force Americans to drink 'plant-based beer'

    Kudlow apparently didn't realize that beer is already plant-based.

  • I compared a $5,000 e-bike with a $1,100 one, and saw why it's worth spending more on a premium bike if you can afford it

    The RadMission 1 is an excellent e-bike for the money. But the Serial 1 Rush/Cty Speed from Harley-Davidson costs $5,000 for good reason.

  • Conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted', Australian defence minister says

    Australia’s defence minister said Sunday that a conflict with China over Taiwan should not be discounted because Beijing has made its goal of taking control of the island "very clear". Peter Dutton’s comments follow recent warnings by US admirals that annexing Taiwan is Beijing’s “no. 1 priority” and that it could launch a military attack on Taiwan within the next six years. China’s foreign ministry has said that the US is hyping up the threat to justify an increase in American military expenditure and its “interference in regional affairs”. Mr Dutton said in a television interview Sunday that people needed to be realistic and Australia will work with its allies in the region to try to keep the peace. Asked on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing, he replied: “I don’t think it should be discounted.”

  • Man charged in deadly stabbing of 'true hero' at Berwyn store

    Berwyn police said a good Samaritan was stabbed to death while trying to stop an angry customer from attacking a teenage girl at Valle's Produce Friday morning.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • The trial of Brett Hankison - officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid - was moved to 2022

    The former Louisville police officer Hankinson is accused of firing a gun wantonly into a neighbor's apartment - not for killing Breonna Taylor.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flew faster and farther than ever before in its third aerial adventure over Mars

    Sunday's flight pushed the helicopter to its farthest distance yet: around 330 feet. Ingenuity has another two flights ahead.

  • Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’

    Fox News host brought back a picture from 2019 of a cow blowing up the Earth that prompted a wave of memes Jeanine Pirro and the crack graphics team at Fox News are the butt of social media jokes thanks to the network’s reintroduction Saturday night of a bizarre meme of a “farting-cow” blowing up the Earth, prompting some pretty funny comments from their critics. Back in 2019, when Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal climate bill aiming to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to Congress, Pirro focused on the argument held by some environmentalists that animal agriculture, particularly of cattle, increases carbon emissions by increasing the rate of deforestation for grazing land as well as raising methane emissions. Rather than taking it seriously, Pirro just mocked where those methane emissions came from: cow flatulence. Hence, the exploding planet. Now, as Ocasio-Cortez has brought the GND back to the Senate, Pirro returned to the same talking point on Saturday. Also Read: Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Says Biden Is ‘Making America Great Again’ “Do you like red meat? …The left with their green new deal wants to make sure you don’t. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause too many emissions and light up the environment.” #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/EQSRabuxOu— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 25, 2021 But the sight of Pirro talking next to a cow letting out an air biscuit that turns into a Death Star beam became fuel for the left online. One small "tweak".. pic.twitter.com/HnaPSAy03L— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 25, 2021 .Does @FoxNews really have a cow shooting flames out of it's arse, aimed at the sun? pic.twitter.com/03hFR6W2Rc— Trump’s Noble Peace Prize (@LaBoomer68) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Kevin McCarthy Dodges Chris Wallace’s Questions About Trump Call on Day of Capitol Attacks Cow farts… heh heh heh pic.twitter.com/ma4RRTRuVq— Erik The Overseer & The Uppity Voting Block (@ErikOverseer) April 25, 2021 I am losing my mind.😂🤣 They are floundering their way into an SNL skit. It's like their testing their audiences low I.Q. for science.— Venus Jade (@Venusjade) April 25, 2021 From Jewish Space lasers to cows exploding with Rudy covid farts. How far we've come. If you don't believe in evolution, you must believe God punked the entire Fox network— Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) April 25, 2021 It's like a ten year old is doing their graphics.— DemoDisping (@demodisping) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Joe Walsh Faults Fox News’ Carlson and Hannity for ‘Disinformation’ Nothing says "Farting Cow" more than Jeanine Pirro— Michael Denesyk (@MichaelDenesyk) April 25, 2021 Oh dear God please tell me this isn't the graphic they REALLY used?!! The methane is produced in the fore stomach and emitted thru BELCHING. Someone introduce Faux to Google. Please. 🙄— Shari 🌊 🏜️🐾🇺🇲 🌊 (@HawkeyeFan1983) April 25, 2021 Meanwhile, President Biden announced this week that his administration would pledge to lower U.S. carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. While short of the goals espoused by the Green New Deal — which proponents say are necessary to prevent the most devastating climate change scenarios — Biden’s climate policy has adopted some elements of the GND platform, including the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps to employ people for conservation and environmental cleanup projects and a focus on infrastructure that phases out fossil fuels for renewable energy sources. Read original story Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’ At TheWrap

  • Canadian government to intervene to end potential Montreal port strike

    The strike threat has raised fears of another economic blow as the country struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour Minister Filomena Tassi said the government had filed notice for legislation that would result in a resumption of operations if a strike, the second at the Port of Montreal in eight months, goes ahead. "The government must act when all other efforts have been exhausted and a work stoppage is causing significant economic harm to Canadians."

  • Saudi Arabia sees over $200 billion in savings from energy reforms plan - Finance Minister

    Saudi Arabia could save over $200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources, the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to fund investments. The world's top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms programme in recent years to modernize its economy, create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues. "One initiative we're about to finalise is the displacement of liquids," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

  • Chloé Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color, and Second Woman to Ever Win Best Director at Oscars

    Zhao wrote, directed, and edited the Frances McDormand-starring 'Nomadland.' The film, loosely based on Jessica Bruder’s book, has already won a slew of awards.