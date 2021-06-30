OAS says report on Haiti offers a road map for elections. Not so fast, say U.S. lawmakers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacqueline Charles
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A political mission from the Organization of American States is recommending that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse promptly appoint a new prime minister and cabinet, urgently take steps to establish a climate of security and appoint a new elections body so that Haiti can hold legislative, local and presidential elections before the end of the year.

The report exhibited optimism over both the solution to the ongoing Haitian political and constitutional crisis and the role that the OAS can play. It was shared with Moïse and other members of the hemispheric organization. Its conclusions, which have been rejected by some opposition groups in Haiti, is based on a five-member OAS mission visit to Haiti on June 8-10. Members met with various political and civic leaders.

There were Haitian leaders who refused to meet with the OAS, but that was not reflected in the report, which calls for a new government to be seated no later than mid-July. It rejects the idea of a transition government replacing Moïse, who in his four years and four months in office has failed to hold a single election.

“To reach these goals, dialogue amongst relevant sectors of Haitian society must advance with a sense of urgency and purpose, and with a spirit of compromise,” the report said.

But it also added that dialogue, while “a regular part of a healthy political process... should not be a reason for delay, nor should it be an alternative to or substitute for democratic elections and representative democracy.”

During a hearing Wednesday, most speakers, including the United States, hailed the report as “a road map” for getting the country back on the road to democracy. However, the delegations of St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda raised concerns that the mission’s failure to facilitate dialogue as spelled out in its marching orders meant that the visit could not be seen as a success.

“My delegation is concerned that this engagement may not have been as effective as it could have been,” said St. Lucia Ambassador Anton Edmunds, who wanted to know what steps the delegation proposed to get all sides talking.

Antigua and Barbuda’s alternative permanent representative to the mission was much more direct

“Judging from the report it appears that no dialogue was facilitated,” said Gillian Joseph, filling in for Ambassador Sir Ronald Sanders, who was chairing the meeting and later circulated three letters objecting to the report from Haiti’s opposition. “There was no meetings between the parties... At no point was there dialogue between the president and the stakeholders.”

Joseph then noted that in the report, “Moïse ‘admitted there was no official dialogue’ but he continues to speak to political and private sectors that he did not identify.”

The mission’s failure to outline in the report how its recommendations can be implemented by mid-July “without genuine dialogue or engagement by all stake holders,” was a shortcoming especially considering the country’s worsening security and humanitarian crisis, she said, noting the killing of several Haitians on Wednesday night.

Haiti National Police confirmed Wednesday that at least 15 people had been killed overnight in Port-au-Prince, including a radio journalist, Diego Charles, and political activist Marie Antoinette Duclaire. They were killed execuition style in the Christ-Roi area of Petion-Ville. The other killings, including that of police union spokesman Guerby Geffrard, occurred in the Delmas 32 neighborhoods, where the bloody corpses were still on the ground Wednesday morning.

In a statement Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph condemned the killings. In a press conference Acting Police Leon Charles blamed the deaths, including that of the journalist and activist, on allies of Geffrard, whom Leon Charles said went on a revenge killing.

Bradly Freden, the U.S.’s interim representative to the OAS, said despite the Haitian government’s “commendable” September 2020 decision to increase the police budget, the U.S. remains concerned about the lack of resources devoted to law enforcement “in a country that is plagued by gang violence.”

The U.S. is also “deeply concern,” he said, by the “ongoing corruption, increasing humanitarian needs and a lack of effective action by the Haitian government to assure accountability in the growing list of emblematic human rights abuse cases.”

Freden insisted that all of the recommendations, including a new government by mid-July, “are successful for critical elections in Haiti.”

Jerry Tardieu, a former member of the Lower Chamber of Deputies who was among the politicians who met with the OAS delegation, said “quite frankly it is impossible for Moïse to meet these demands in today’s conditions.”

“It is about time that the Haiti’s current de facto government accept the fact that it has lost the credibility and ability to bring political and civil society actors to the table for a consensual government and electoral council that inspire trust,” Tardieu said. “The Haitian crisis and impasse is total. The worst is yet to come and it is about time the international community understands that.”

Haiti Ambassador Bocchit Edmond disagreed. Moïse welcomes the report, and is hoping to announce a new government before the end of the week, he said.

“We support this report and we feel it aligns with the important elements we feel are essential,” Edmond said, later blasting the corruption label assigned to Haiti and noting that Haiti is not the only country in the hemisphere with a violence problem. “The report rejects any coup d’etat attempt.”

Edmond mentioned that the Haitian government had published a new electoral calendar this week with the postponed June 27 constitutional referendum now taking place on Sept. 26, the same day as scheduled first round of legislative and presidential and local elections.

In a statement Wednesday, members of a newly formed Haiti Caucus in the U.S. Congress blasted the referendum decision and the OAS report, which they said “deeply troubled” them.

”This report fails to offer a comprehensive, unbiased analysis of the ongoing crisis. It does not include a clear plan to ensure secure, free, fair and credible Haitian elections,” the Caucus said. “The report also fails to call for the cancellation of a planned constitutional referendum widely considered unconstitutional. We fear that assessments like these will do nothing to foster stability, peace, respect for human rights, or a return to democracy in Haiti.”

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by Chairman Gregory Meeks, D-New York, and Ranking Member Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, raised concerns about Haiti’s worsening crisis and the new date of the referendum in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The bipartisan House letter said Moïse, who has been ruling by decree since January 2020, has failed to “recognize the severity” of Haiti’s crisis.

“Clearly he is not taking seriously expressions of concerns by Haiti’s’ international partners about the instability growing around him,” the letter said. “It is imperative that the Administration address Haiti’s crisis and support measures that best serve the Haitian people.”

As long as Moïse insists on holding the constitutional referendum this year, “the conditions for political dialogue and reconciliation cannot be met,” the letter said. “Not only do many Haitian jurists consider such a referendum a violation of the existing constitution, but to imagine holding both a vote on a new constitution and president and parliamentary elections this year — with no checks and balances on the President —is simply a prescription for disaster.”

The letters’ concerns and letter were highlighted by Green, the Antigua representative, during Wednesday’s discussions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who is going to win Euro 2020? Our experts make their predictions

    With goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England banished a 55-year hoodoo to defeat Germany in a major tournament and progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Although England have been handed a slightly less precarious route to the final, the heavyweights of Italy and Belgium still remain. Below, our writers select the team they believe will be lifting the trophy on July 11. Sam Wallace - Italy The tournament just seems made for Italy. Euro 2020 has doused the talent of so many indi

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • President Biden had some surprise news for Miami-Dade’s mayor on the Surfside collapse

    President Joe Biden seemed to surprise Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Thursday when he said the federal government could handle the first 30 days of county and state’s costs in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

  • Mary Trump Reveals The Family Members Most Likely To Turn Against Donald Trump

    The former president's niece names names after the Trump Organization criminal indictment.

  • Arizona ballot recount: Arizona Republic takes state Senate, Cyber Ninjas to court for election audit records

    The Arizona Republic has demanded records from the state Senate and a contractor that could shed light on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election.

  • The Trump Organization kept 'internal spreadsheets' documenting its alleged criminal conduct, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors accused the Trump Org. of illegally labeling cash it paid to Allen Weisselberg as "Holiday Entertainment" to avoid paying taxes on it.

  • How a Bitter Ex-Police Chief Could Plunge Milwaukee Into Chaos

    Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyTari Davis was at home in Milwaukee watching a movie with his two children just after midnight when he heard the sirens.It was Sept. 8, 2019, and the sound was not exactly foreign in the 43-year-old Black man’s neighborhood. Still, he grew concerned when the wailing kept getting closer, and more so when he got a phone call from his 19-year-old daughter’s fiancee, Kevin Brown.According to Davis, Brown didn’t say anything on the phone, but the father soon came to realize the 22

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • House Dems Call on McCarthy to Address Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Behavior: ‘Her Actions Could Lead to Violence’

    "We are extremely concerned that [Marjorie Taylor Greene's]... actions could lead to violence against members of Congress," nearly 40 House Democrats said in a letter to the GOP House minority leader

  • An Indian island paradise escaped COVID-19. Then a Hindu nationalist official arrived

    Proposed rules attacking civil liberties in the remote island chain of Lakshadweep underscore the Modi government's continued marginalization of Muslims in the world's largest democracy.

  • Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Shoot Provides a First Look at the Bidens' White House Decor

    The First Lady was photographed in the Yellow Oval Room of the People's House, as part of Vogue's August 2021 issue.

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

    U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency describes attacks by operatives linked to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, which has been previously tied to major cyberattacks abroad and efforts to disrupt the 2016 and 2020 American elections.

  • Nigerian lawmakers pass historic oil overhaul bill

    Both chambers of Nigeria's parliament have passed a bill that overhauls nearly every aspect of the country's oil and gas production, putting a project that has been in the works for two decades one step closer to presidential sign-off. Legislators have been hashing out details of the bill since President Muhammadu Buhari presented an initial version in September last year, but an overhaul has been in the works for some 20 years. Earlier in the day, senators entered a closed-door session with the petroleum minister and the head of state oil company NNPC for a briefing on the technical terms and details.

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • Caitlyn Jenner wants to move the homeless to 'big open fields' because they are 'destroying Venice Beach'

    In the same interview, Jenner also said she would impose tougher immigration controls by building a wall on state land.

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi