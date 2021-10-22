OASIS honors victims of domestic violence at candlelight vigil

Oct. 22—A crowd gathered at Smothers Park Thursday night to honor women who have lost their lives to domestic violence and to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October.

The vigil was hosted by OASIS Shelter, a domestic violence program for battered women and their dependent children and addresses the unique needs of victims of domestic violence by providing a safe place for the women and children.

The theme of this year's event was "Past, Present and Future" as speakers discussed how different chapters of their lives have been affected by domestic violence.

"The candlelight vigil is a time of sadness, mourning, celebration and hope," OASIS said in a statement. "We are sad these lives were taken far too early, we mourn the beautiful spirits that are no longer with us and we celebrate the joy and love these victims brought to our world. We maintain our strong hope and determination that through our work and commitment, with the help of out community, we will one day end the crime of domestic violence."

Attendees were encouraged to wear purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Between 2020 and 2021, according to OASIS Executive Director Andrea Robinson, there were 17 murders in Kentucky alone related to domestic violence situations.

The candlelight vigil is meant to honor individuals like Hannah Fuller and others who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

Names of each of those 17 individuals were read aloud during the vigil.

Jay and Kristie Randolph were attendees at the vigil in honor of their daughter, Chloe Randolph, who was murdered March, 2019 by her estranged husband with her then 9-month-old son was present, who Jay and Kristie Randolph now have custody of.

The two created the Chloe Randolph Foundation in her name, which is a domestic violence advocacy center in Henderson.

"Events like this help bring awareness, education and advocacy to the community, and allows victims to come out and speak to somebody where they might be frightened to come into any actual location or they may not know where to go," Kristie Randolph said.

Robinson said OASIS assists around 1,500 to 2,000 individuals each year throughout its seven-county services area who are experiencing situations of domestic violence.

While October provides an opportunity bring more community awareness to issues of domestic violence and put the spotlight on what is being done to provide more resources and services to survivors, Robinson said the work is a year-round effort.

"Of course, the focus right now is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but it's not confined to just this month," she said. "That's not where it stops for us. Our outreach and wanting to get the word out about OASIS in all seven counties that we serve is something that we do year-round."

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360