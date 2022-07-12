Oath Keeper had ‘death list’ naming Georgia election officials leading up to Jan. 6 attack, DOJ says

A new filing from the Department of Justice details the preparations that DOJ officials say showed the preparations that members of the Oath Keepers were taking to prepare for the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine oath keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Those suspects are Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, Thomas Caldwell and Edward Vallejo.

Among the new revelations from Friday’s filing, was the existence of a “death list” with the names of Georgia election officials on it.

“Co-conspirator Thomas Caldwell possessed a ‘death list’ with the names of Georgia election officials and, later, attempted to have someone build him firearms before January 20, showing Caldwell’s intent to oppose government actors by force to stop the transfer of presidential power,” the court filing said.

The handwritten list included the name of a Georgia 2020 election official and their family member who were both targets of “unfounded conspiracy theories that they were involved in voter fraud,” the document said.

Caldwell told CNN that “the DOJ’s claim that I sought to assassinate election workers is a 100% false and disgusting lie.”

In the document, the DOJ said Oath Keepers group member Jeremy Brown traveled to Northern Virginia with grenades in his vehicle.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows the Oath Keepers were prepared for violence to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.

The Justice Department said it has secured at least seven cooperation agreements from members of the Oath Keepers, three of whom pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

A number of the cooperators are named in the new filing and had close contacts with the Oath Keepers heading to trial.

