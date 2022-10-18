Oath Keeper Was Set to Stop Certification ‘One Way or the Other’

(Bloomberg) -- A military veteran who stormed the US Capitol with the Oath Keepers testified that members of the far-right militia group were set on stopping the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, with violence, if necessary.

“It seemed to me that a lot of us were prepared, I was prepared, to stop the certification process one way or the other,” said Jason Dolan, who participated in Oath Keeper chats leading up to the attack on the Capitol.

Dolan testified Tuesday for the prosecution in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes and four others. Dolan had agreed to cooperate with the government and had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. He could face five to seven years in prison. Dolan is set to be cross-examined on Wednesday.

Rhodes and the other defendants have denied taking part in a conspiracy to stop the transfer of presidential power, claiming that they traveled to Washington to provide security and in preparation for former President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, which they believed would give them the authority to act as a militia.

Dolan, who was part of the Florida Oath Keepers, said his understanding was that if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, two different factions of the government, including military and law enforcement, would face off. “We would be fighting with pro-Trump forces against pro-Biden forces,” he said.

He said he considered Congress to be part of the pro-Biden faction, since its members were certifying the election.

The former Marine recalled for the jury what led him to taking part in the attack on the Capitol. He said he spent each evening in 2020 in a garage with a six pack of beer, or half a bottle of vodka, trying to kill the pain from a bad hip surgery. He spent his time scrolling through news articles on his phone and became convinced that Biden’s election win was a fraud. A friend recommended he join the Oath Keepers, he said.

“It felt good to know there were other people out there that felt the same as I did,” Dolan told the jury.

He said he became frustrated when he saw all legal avenues closing to overturn what he viewed as a stolen election. “It felt like my government was being taken away,” he said.

So, he and other Oath Keepers went to Washington from Florida, set to take part in the Jan. 6 rally. He said they stashed their guns in a hotel in Virginia.

Dolan said that when he entered the Capitol he chanted “treason” along with the crowd. He said he wanted the lawmakers to be afraid enough to decertify the election. “I wanted them to feel the anger, the frustration, the rage I felt,” he told the jury.

Now, he said he views some of his decisions as “downright stupid.”

“I look at myself and I sit there and wonder how I got there from point A to point C,” he said.

