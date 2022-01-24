Oath Keepers' founder expected in court on Jan. 6 sedition charges

PLANO, Texas — Federal prosecutors are set to make their case Monday to keep jailed pending trial the man they say masterminded a conspiracy to take over the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with the intention of keeping then-President Donald Trump in power.

Stewart Rhodes, 56, was arrested at a home in Little Elm, Texas, earlier this month and charged with “seditious conspiracy” involving the storming of Congress to delay and possibly derail the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race. Justice Department prosecutors say he helped purchase and amass an arsenal of weapons positioned in Arlington, Va., that was set to be rushed to the Capitol amid the insurrection.

Rhodes, whose full name is Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, was captured in photographs and video outside the Capitol consulting with a slew of other Oath Keepers — many now charged alongside him in the alleged conspiracy — as the violence unfolded there a year ago. However, Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and disbarred attorney, never entered the Capitol and remained free for more than a year, months after prosecutors initially seized his phone.

In the meantime, more than 20 Oath Keepers members were charged, many held in jail for months, in the year since the Capitol attack. Several others have pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.

Now, prosecutors say Rhodes was a central figure in the events of Jan. 6 — and that he planned to continue a violent effort to prevent the transfer of power in the days that followed.

“Rhodes spearheaded a conspiracy to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power in the United States,” prosecutors wrote in a motion filed last week seeking Rhodes’ continued detention. “Rhodes stood at the center of the seditious conspiracy—orchestrating plans to use force, recruiting and financing co-conspirators, purchasing weaponry and tactical gear, inciting support and action, and endeavoring to conceal his and other co-conspirators’ crimes.”

Prosecutors say Rhodes spent over $22,000 on firearms and “firearms-related equipment” in the week before Jan. 6, underscoring the danger of violence he poses if released. They also say he’s a flight risk and can be expected to destroy evidence if he’s not kept locked up.

Various indictments filed and refiled over the past 12 months referred to Rhodes as “Person One,” but did not name him directly and did not charge him. They identified Rhodes early on as a key driver of calls for violence in the run-up to Jan. 6 unless Trump remained in office, and he publicly called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and deputize the Oath Keepers to violently impede the transfer of power — a call many of them referenced in private messages obtained by prosecutors over the last year. When it became clear Trump had declined to do so, Rhodes expressed frustration.

The conspiracy alleged against the Oath Keepers is the most complex and gravest case yet against the more the 725 people charged so far in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Prosecutors have also arrested dozens of members of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys, alleging they conspired to obstruct the transfer of power. Several leaders of that group have been held in jail pending trial.

The yearlong delay in arresting and charging Rhodes may be a point of contention at Monday’s court hearing on whether he should be detained pending trial.

While prosecutors contend Rhodes is too dangerous to be released, Rhodes’ attorneys — Phillip Linder and James Lee Bright — are expected to argue that the authorities have undermined their argument by letting Rhodes remain free for a year despite the clear signs of his involvement in the events of last January and the fact that Rhodes' whereabouts since that time have been well known.

They're also likely to argue — as others have — that Rhodes' words, no matter how extreme, were protected speech and that despite his alleged leadership of the conspiracy, he ultimately never gave an order to deploy the so-called armed quick reaction force, stationed at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., to deploy to the Capitol.

Facing similar arguments in other court hearings, prosecutors have responded that investigators have been meticulously gathering evidence over the past year, including by seizing the phones of various Oath Keepers who were part of chat groups on the secure Signal app where planning and logistics for their activities last Jan. 6 took place. They have also gained the cooperation of several members of the group, although the extent of their dealings with Rhodes remains unclear.

Last week, a federal magistrate judge in Arizona rejected a similar argument by Ed Vallejo, one of the other 11 Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy charges, and ordered him held and transferred to Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Vallejo was in charge of the quick reaction force but was never called in.

After an initial court appearance here the day after his arrest, Rhodes was originally expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson last Thursday for a detention hearing. Court records show that session was postponed because Rhodes was “in quarantine.”

A spokesperson for the Collin County Jail, where Rhodes has been held since his arrest, referred questions about the quarantine procedure to federal officials who have declined to comment about the case.

Johnson has already ordered the pretrial detention of at least one other alleged Jan. 6 rioter — Daniel Caldwell, who was charged in March with discharging chemical spray at multiple police officers that day.

Whichever side loses in Monday’s hearing can appeal Johnson’s ruling to U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, who is assigned to the conspiracy case where Rhodes was charged. The case is set for trial in the middle of 2022 but the date has been repeatedly pushed back due to the complexity of the investigation and nationwide slowdowns in jury trials due to Covid.