Oath Keepers founder's estranged wife is relieved at his Capitol Riot arrest, saying she and their 6 children lived in fear of his 'violent outbursts'

Tasha Adams and Stewart Rhodes on their wedding day in 1994 on the left. On the right, Rhodes giving a speech in Washington, DC in 2017. Tasha Adams/AP

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes was arrested last week in connection to the Capitol Riot.

Following his arrest, Insider spoke with Rhodes' estranged wife, Tasha Adams.

Adams was glad to see Rhodes arrested, alleging he was abusive to her and their children.

Tasha Adams said the turning point in her marriage to Oath Keepers' founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes was the day he choked their 13-year-old daughter.

The couple's son, Dakota, now 25, came home as the scene was unfolding on the family's porch in 2016 and ran to his sister's rescue. Then his father challenged him to a fight, Dakota said.

Adams said "planning to get out became very serious for us after that moment."

Adams spoke to Insider after Rhodes' arrest last week in connection to the Capitol riot. She says it has brought peace to her family to know that Rhodes is behind bars. She has been trying to finalize a divorce from him for the past four years.

Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, in 2009. While he claims to never have entered the Capitol building during the riot, prosecutors said his group extensively planned for the riot beforehand.

Rhodes and 10 others were arrested on January 13 on suspicion of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charges to be brought up in connection to the Capitol riot so far. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. Last week, a judge ordered Rhodes held without bail until his trial, deeming him a flight risk after Adams told officials that he built escape tunnels in his backyard.

An attorney for Rhodes declined to comment when reached by Insider this week.

Controlling from the beginning

Adams says she first met Rhodes in Las Vegas in 1991, when she was an 18-year-old ballroom dance instructor and he was one of her clients, then 25. They married in 1994 and went on to have six children, who range in age from eight to 25.

She said that Rhodes was controlling from the start, pressuring her to work as a stripper to put him through college.

Story continues

"He just complained that there wasn't enough money, and said how easy it would be for me to strip. He said it was immature of me to be so selfish, and that he would do it if he could. I thought, 'Well, I guess I just grew up really sheltered,'" Adams recalled.

Stewart Rhodes is seen in his booking photo. Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP

While he was a student, Adams says she once asked Rhodes to help out with chores around the house and he snapped at her, telling her that his coursework was more important.

"He just viciously pushed every psychological button after just the slightest request of him," she said.

She said he often lost his temper with the children, saying he would grab their upper arms or hit them when no one was looking.

Insider spoke with two of Rhodes' children, who are now adults, who confirmed that he was physically abusive with them. Sequoia Rhodes, 19, says that her father regularly grabbed her by the upper arm, and remembers one time in particular where he left her arm bruised and red.

"I remember mom getting pretty upset after that," she said.

"He would hit us a lot, grab us by our hair and swing us around," Rhodes said. "He would throw us into walls, he used to gut punch us a lot."

Tasha Adams said she felt Rhodes was threatening her when he would incorporate her into his martial arts practice. She described one incident where she was sitting down after a day of work and he started whacking a rattan stick inches from her head.

"If I moved my head just a little he was going to crack my skull," she said.

The 'ACLU for Libertarians'

When Rhodes initially started the Oath Keepers in 2009, Adams said he pitched it as the "ACLU for Libertarians." But the focus of the group shifted over the years, along with the latest trends on the right.

"When he started it, the Ron Paul movement was hugely popular, so he absorbed all of that very Libertarian energy," Adams said. "Then came the Tea Party movement, which was way more conservative. He sort of morphed then. Then I think he saw the Trump thing and he morphed again."

"It was just really about stealing other people's energy and copying their views to get where he wanted to get," she said.

Adams and Rhodes. Courtesy Tasha Adams

Downward mental spiral

Adams said she noticed a severe change in her husband after he took part in the Bundy standoff of 2014. The Oath Keepers supported the Bundys after the family of Nevada ranchers got into an armed standoff with federal officials over a refusal to pay fees to let their cattle graze on public lands. She said Rhodes had a "downward mental spiral" around this time and his "violent outbursts" became more regular.

Adams also worries that she may have played a role in her husband's mental deterioration.

She says she suffered a stillbirth in 2012 that left her depressed, and she disengaged from life.

"I was kind of absent from that time period. Up to then, I felt a little bit like he was a grenade and I just kept sticking the pin back in him," Adams said.

"I do agonize over that... Maybe it was just my mental absence. He was able to just be himself without anyone trying to keep him calmer or keep him on some kind of less insane path," she said.

Adams said it was around this time that Rhodes started pulling out his gun and threatening suicide in front of her. She told a judge about these incidents in a failed attempt to get a restraining order against Rhodes after filing for divorce.

"It was really just a matter of time before someone really got hurt," she said.

While the two children that Insider spoke to didn't witness the incidents where Rhodes threatened himself with a gun, they said they did see him turn his gun multiple times on the family's dogs.

"On one occasion, he pulled out a gun on our dog after it chewed a hole under the carpet," Sequoia said. "He cocked the gun at her and threatened to shoot her. My mom fainted in the hallway."

Then came the incident in 2016, where Adams says Rhodes choked their daughter. Adams said Rhodes got mad at Sequoia after saying she "disrespected" Adams in an argument. Both Sequoia and her older brother Dakota, 25, corroborated this account to Insider.

Dakota said he came home to find his father "charging" at his sister on the porch and grabbing her by the neck. Dakota says he broke the two up and his father tried to challenge him to a fight in the process.

Adams spent the next years carefully devising the best way to leave Rhodes, an act she finally pulled off in February 2018, when she called him from the courthouse and said she was filing for divorce.

"I planned every step of it really carefully, reading up on narcissists and what makes them snap. I planned out our conversation for months. It was complicated, but he did agree to leave," she said.

Escape tunnels

When the Capitol Riot happened, Adams said she assumed Rhodes was there but didn't know for sure until a few days later, when she saw a video on Reddit of protesters in a military-style "stack" formation breaching the Capitol. When she zoomed in on the video, she saw Oath Keepers patches on some of their clothing.

"That was the moment where it was like, 'Oh, OK, this is Stewart's doing,'" she said.

When Rhodes was arrested, Adams felt it was important to let federal officials know about the escape tunnels that he used to build.

While they were no longer living together by the time of Rhodes' arrest, and she wasn't sure if he had built any escape tunnels wherever he lived in Texas, where he'd started a new life after they split, she felt it was important for federal officials to know that he would try to escape, if given the chance.

Happy and relieved

When asked how her children felt about Rhodes' arrest, Adams said they were "really happy" and "relieved."

She says her children lived in fear of Rhodes showing up in their lives again. Adams says she was constantly keeping tabs on his movements by following extremist experts on Twitter.

Sequoia Rhodes said her younger siblings have "regular nightmares" about their father.

"Everyone's absolutely terrified of him," she said.

Members of the Oath Keepers are seen taking part in the Capitol riot. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Adams says her kids haven't seen Rhodes since Christmas 2019. Previously she only communicated with him over email, to set up meetings with the kids.

She and her children still live in Montana, but have started over at a new address that Rhodes doesn't have. She says she always worried that he would come back for them if they stayed in their former family home.

"I always imagined him like crawling up through the woods," she said. "Every time the dogs bark you just worry he's sneaking in somewhere."

Preparing for the worst

Adams and Rhodes with a sculpture he made. Courtesy Tasha Adams

For the past four years, Adams has been trying to finalize a divorce from Rhodes. In April, Adams set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000 so that she could hire a new attorney. On her GoFundMe page, Adams explained that her attorney had dropped her as a client when she could no longer pay her bills and that it was "certainly not easy to find a lawyer willing to go head to head" against her husband, a Yale Law graduate. She'd raised a little more than $14,000 on the account, as of Thursday.

Adams says she is more positive that her divorce will be completed, now that Rhodes is in jail. She recently obtained a new lawyer and now that Rhodes is in jail, they have a stable address to reach him at. Adams said that previously, Rhodes had been dragging his feet by rejecting any paperwork that she and her lawyer sent him.

When asked what she hopes happens with the sedition case against Rhodes, Adams says she pretty confident that he'll be found guilty. But if not, she at least has a few months of peace to prepare for the worst.

"We'll probably have to spend the next six months or so trying to come up with a plan to be safe just in case he's acquitted," Adams said.

Read the original article on Insider