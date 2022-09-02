Oath Keepers lawyer indicted on Jan. 6 charges

Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer for the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, was arrested Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted her on four counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and obstruction of justice; prosecutors accuse her of destroying and hiding potential evidence and tampering with documents. SoRelle, unlike Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 other members, was not charged with seditious conspiracy.

SoRelle, 43, was arrested in Junction, Texas, and appeared in federal court in Austin Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors did not ask that she remain in detention, so she was released with conditions.

SoRelle was photographed with Rhodes outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. In May, she told CNN she had "done everything" to cooperate with the Justice Department, including sitting for interviews and handing over phones. She is one of more than 70 Texans who have been charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Texas Tribune reports, citing a database maintained by USA Today.

