Oath Keepers leader coordinated with Proud Boys ahead of Capitol attack, prosecutors say

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A leader of the right-wing Oath Keeper militia group “organized an alliance” with the Proud Boys and a third extremist group ahead of the Capitol storming on Jan. 6, according to a new federal court filing.

Kelly Meggs, a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, “plotted with his co-conspirators to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote, prepared to use violence if necessary, and stormed the Capitol,” federal prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing opposing Meggs’ release pending trial.

The court filing marks the first time prosecutors have offered proof of the various extremist groups working together — a move that suggests the accused rioters linked to the groups may face more serious conspiracy and racketeering charges.

On Dec. 19, the Florida man wrote a Facebook message saying, “This week I organized an alliance between Oath Keepers, Florida 3%ers, and Proud Boys. We have decided to work together and shut this s--- down,” prosecutors said in the 22-page filing.

“Contact with (Proud Boys) and they always have a big group. Force multiplier,” he wrote on Dec. 22.

“We have orchestrated a plan with the proud boys,” Meggs wrote three days later, the feds said.

Meggs also wrote that the Oath Keepers would march with the Proud Boys, “then fall back to the back of the crowd and turn off,” in an apparent suggestion that they were coordinating strategy, according to the feds.

Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida, was indicted in February and faces conspiracy charges. The new coordination allegations came in a Justice Department memo opposing Meggs’ request to be freed on bail.

Meggs is one of 10 Oath Keepers members charged with playing key roles in the attack on the Capitol, which came as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump.

Meggs helped organize at least 10 online discussions with fellow Oath Keepers members in the month leading up to the Capitol attack. He led and planned the group’s activities and paid for two hotel rooms in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said.

He listed weapons and other things that rioters should bring, including mace, gas masks, batons and body armor, said prosecutors.

Federal authorities have already pointed to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as being two of the most prominent instigators of the Jan. 6 siege.

The extremist groups were among the first who breached the outnumbered police lines and forced their way into the building where they tried to hunt down perceived enemies of Trump, prosecutors said.

Recommended Stories

  • Special Report: How Brazil's military failed at defending the Amazon

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “I authorize an operation of an environmental effort of law and order, with personnel and equipment of the armed forces.” The effort - in August 2019 - launched an unprecedented and costly military deployment, mobilizing roughly 3,800 soldiers, 110 vehicles, and 12 aircraft.[Brazilian army colonel, Renaldo] "Land and air patrols will be intensified, awareness campaigns in the schools, and there will be troop reinforcement."Bolsonaro called it Operation Green Brazil. The mission: to save a jungle larger than Western Europe that scientists consider a crucial buffer against climate change. But after 19 fruitless months, the military has failed to safeguard the Amazon. Government data shows deforestation last year surged to a 12-year high. Areas equal to seven times the size of London were destroyed. Here’s a look at what went wrong. According to environmental agents who accompanied military chieftains during the deployment the failure was all but inevitable. Their reports portray a military both ill-prepared and reluctant with neither the tools, mentality or structure to target and pursue those responsible for the destruction. Its primary objective - national defence - shares few similarities with the law-enforcement expertise and forestry know-how required deep in the jungle. They say the mobilization of soldiers slowed operations. Instead of rapid raids, outings with the military required big convoys of slow, heavy vehicles. Environmental agents say they’ve been flabbergasted by military decisions. Last year for example – troops set up field operations in the Mato Grosso State. But the most intense clearing at the time was 275 km northwest, agents told Reuters. By the time the troops moved closer, areas nearly twice the size of Washington, D.C. had been cleared, according to satellite data. Officers also nixed many of the ideas and tactics usually employed to stop deforestation like the destruction of logging equipment. Officers were also accused of ignoring intelligence from Ibama - the civilian environmental-protection agency the deployment had bigfooted, despite its history of success stemming deforestation. Brazil’s government has now announced that efforts to protect the rainforest will soon revert back to Ibama.Brazil’s Defense Ministry, however, has called the mission a success. Destruction in recent months has been slightly lower than a year earlier, although still near historic highs. For the far-right president and former army captain, military deployment was always part of the Bolsonaro toolkit. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “From my military training and in my career as a public servant, I have a deep love and respect for the Amazon.” What’s more, many of Brazil’s military, as well as Bolsonaro himself, have called for developing the Amazon - touting the rainforest’s potential as a driver of economic growth. Upon his inauguration in January 2019, Bolsonaro stacked his cabinet with military men and dusted off old dictatorship-era projects to cultivate its natural resources. Bolsonaro’s desire to pursue projects emboldened many. By May, loggers and arsonists took to the forest - and by July, deforestation had soared to levels not seen in well over a decade, prompting international outrage and criticism from foreign leaders. [Emmanuel Macron, French President] “I have a lot of respect and friendship for the Brazilian people. I hope very much that they soon have a president who behaves like one.” The president was defiant. On the same day that he launched Operation Green Brazil he tweeted: “The fire that burns most is our sovereignty,” warning foreigners to butt out of Brazil’s business.

  • Was your Fort Worth neighborhood hit by thieves? This map will show you

    Thefts and assaults were the most recurring crimes reported last week in Fort Worth, according to data from the city.

  • Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

    A reputed leader in the Oath Keepers militia group discussed forming an "alliance” and coordinating plans with another extremist group, the Proud Boys, ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to new court papers. The court filing — detailing messages from Kelly Meggs, described by authorities as the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers — is the first time prosecutors have suggested that the members of the two far-right extremist groups were communicating with each other before coming to Washington. Meggs is among 10 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

  • Asian-American Senators Speak Out About Lack of AAPI Diversity in Joe Biden's Cabinet: ‘Not Acceptable’

    Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono called on the Biden administration this week to make a better effort to represent the AAPI community

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Senate filibuster reform would produce 'nuclear winter', says Mitch McConnell

    Democrats may make move to boost Biden agendaMinority leader invoked nuclear option on supreme courtUS politics – live coverage Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Mitch McConnell, who was accused of laying waste to bipartisan co-operation in the Senate when he blocked a supreme court pick by Barack Obama then changed the rules to hurry through three picks for Donald Trump, has said that if Democrats do away with the filibuster, they will “turn the Senate into a sort of nuclear winter”. The Republican minority leader, who himself invoked the “nuclear option” to change the rule for supreme court justices in 2017, was speaking to the Ruthless podcast in an episode released on Tuesday. Eyeing major legislation on voting rights, gun control, infrastructure and more, Democrats who control the White House and Congress are pressuring leaders to reform or abolish the Senate filibuster rule, by which a minority of just 41 out of 100 senators is able to block most legislation. Joe Biden saw his $1.9tn coronavirus relief package pass earlier this month by budget reconciliation, a narrowly applied process that sidesteps the filibuster rule and allows for passage by a simple majority. He is reportedly considering further major steps by that route, although key priorities such as voting rights could not advance through reconciliation. But Biden has indicated he may be open to some change to the filibuster. McConnell is not. “I think if they destroy the essence of the Senate, the legislative filibuster, they will find a Senate that will not function,” said the Kentucky Republican, who took his own nuclear option six years after then Democratic majority leader Harry Reid made such a move on lower-court appointments and executive branch nominees, to bypass Republican obstruction. “It takes unanimous consent to turn the lights on here,” McConnell said. “And I think they would leave an angry 50 senators not interested in being cooperative on even the simplest things.” In 2010, McConnell famously said his chief aim was to ensure Obama was a one-term president. Under Trump, he resisted White House calls to scrap the filibuster. Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, which is controlled by the vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris, might well retort to McConnell that Republicans have shown precious little interest in co-operation on anything for many years. The Covid relief bill did not attract a single Republican vote. On Tuesday, in the immediate aftermath of a shooting in a Colorado supermarket that killed 10 and a week after shootings at spas near Atlanta killed eight, the Senate will hold a hearing on “Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence”. The House has passed gun control measures but without filibuster reform, any such steps seem impossible in the Senate. Republicans – and some Democrats, including the conservative Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has indicated he is open to some sort of reform – insist the filibuster protects the rights of the minority. McConnell said filibuster reform “may not be the panacea that they anticipate it would be. It could turn the Senate into sort of a nuclear winter, nor the aftermath of the so-called nuclear option is not a sustainable place”.

  • Will Fuller doesn't know the specifics, but supports Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

    Will Fuller admitted he doesn't know the details of the lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson.

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

    “If I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I?”

  • DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

    Suspects accused of using taser on driver during incident on Tuesday

  • America's billionaires got 44% richer during the pandemic while more than 80 million people in the US lost their jobs

    2020 saw the minting of 43 new billionaires in the US.

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • LA police investigating hate crime after car ramming at anti-Asian hate rally

    ‘The brazenness of doing this at an Anti-Hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to harass and bully communities of colour,’ says official

  • Why Israel could be heading for its most right-wing government in history

    Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to emerge as the clear winner of Tuesday night’s elections, raising the prospect of him relying on hardline religious movements to secure a coalition government. Initial results show that the prime minister’s Likud party has won the largest number of seats but is set to fall short of the 61 seats required for a majority in the fourth election in Israel in two years. It means that Mr Netanyahu may need to court the hard-Right Religious Zionism group and possibly newcomer Islamist movement Ra’am - among others - in coalition talks that are expected to be a complex, lengthy process. An alliance with Religious Zionism would be controversial as it includes the far-Right party Otzma Yehudit - "Jewish Power" in Hebrew - whose leader has expressed admiration for a mass-murderer who gunned down 29 Palestinians in the early 1990s. Itamar Ben Gvir, whose faction is set to enter the Israeli parliament for the first time, is notorious for displaying a picture of the killer, Baruch Goldstein, in his living room. He has also called for the deportation of Arab-Israeli citizens who are "not loyal to Israel."

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment