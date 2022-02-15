Oath Keepers leader, facing seditious conspiracy charge in January 6 attack, seeks jail release
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, is expected to ask for a release from jail tomorrow. He’s charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge so far stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Jericka Duncan with his latest reporting.