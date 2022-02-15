Oath Keepers leader, facing seditious conspiracy charge in January 6 attack, seeks jail release

Associated Press

A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Timely notification of the Saturday escape from Central Mississippi could have been crucial to ensuring the faster capture of Wilson, who was treated at a hospital twice under a fake name for injuries he received while going over the prison’s razor-wire fence, Honeycutt said.