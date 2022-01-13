Oath Keepers leader indicted on charges related to Jan. 6

Stewart Rhodes, a founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, has been arrested and charged in connection with events leading up to and including the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Rhodes is the most prominent figure arrested on charges related to the Capitol insurrection.

State of play: Rhodes, along with 10 other defendants, was charged with seditious conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that following the 2020 presidential election, Rhodes "conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

