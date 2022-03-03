Oath Keepers leader pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, stored weapons for 'civil war'

Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
·3 min read

An Arab man — a regional leader of the Oath Keepers — pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

As part of this plea agreement, Joshua James, 34, agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation.

Joshua James of Arab is pictured in a photo provided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in its criminal complaint against him for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court documents describe James, a military veteran, as the regional leader in charge of the Alabama chapter of the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers were described by the U.S. Department of Justice as a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias.

Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, they explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel.

U.S. Capitol riot: Hokes Bluff man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Riot: Marshall County man faces charges in connection with Capitol riot

James in his guilty plea admitted that, from November 2020 through January 2021, he conspired with other Oath Keeper members and affiliates to use force to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power.

He used encrypted and private communications, equipped himself with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and was prepared to answer a call to take up arms.

On Jan. 4, 2021, James and others went to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, court documents state. He brought a semi-automatic handgun and stored multiple firearms at a Virginia hotel.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after they learned the Capitol had been breached, James and others went to the building on golf carts — driving around barricades, including marked law enforcement vehicles, court documents detail.

James was wearing a back backpack, a combat shirt, tactical gloves, boots, a paracord attachment and an Oath Keepers hat and patches.

He and others unlawfully entered the Capitol together through the East Rotunda doors, court documents state, and when inside, he assaulted a Metropolitan police officer, grabbing his vest and pulling him toward the mob as he yelled, "Get out of my Capitol: This is not yours! This is my Capitol!."

An officer sprayed him with chemical spray and he was expelled from the Capitol.

Later on Jan. 6, according to court documents, James and others left the D.C. metro area, after hearing law enforcement officers were searching for them.

In the weeks after the riot, James traveled to Texas to meet with the leader of the Oath Keepers and other co-conspirators, according to the Department of Justice. They amassed thousands of dollars worth of firearms, ammunition and equipment — some stored by James in sheds in Alabama — and were prepared to distribute the equipment to others "to engage in violence in the event of a civil war,"

James was arrested on March 9, 2021. He and 10 other defendants were indicted Jan. 12 in the District of Columbia on seditious conspiracy and other charges. The others have pleaded not guilty.

No sentencing date has been set for James. He faces up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and up to 20 years for obstruction of an official proceeding. He also faces possible financial penalties.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with "valuable assistance," according to the DOJ, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Birmingham field offices.

In the 13 months since the riot, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Oath Keepers' Joshua James pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

