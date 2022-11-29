Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, associate convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, speaks during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California, U.S. April 15, 2017. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

A federal jury on Tuesday found the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and one of his top associates guilty of seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S Capitol.

Three other defendants were acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge, the most serious offense against them, but Rhodes, Kelly Meggs and the others, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell, were all convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

Rhodes and his co-defendants faced multiple federal criminal charges stemming from their participation in the Capitol riot, including seditious conspiracy, a rare and politically controversial charge carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Rhodes was found not guilty of a charge of conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging official duties, probably because he never entered the Capitol building during the riot, but his associate Meggs was found guilty of the riot-related charge.

This will be updated.