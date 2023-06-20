Oath Keepers-linked attorney ruled incompetent to stand trial, will get mental treatment in custody

Kellye SoRelle, the woman who claimed to be general counsel for the right-wing Oath Keepers militia, will be held in federal custody for mental health treatment after a judge ruled Tuesday that she was incompetent to stand trial.

SoRelle is facing several charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, including felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and obstruction of justice. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

DC District Judge Amit Mehta has postponed SoRelle’s trial indefinitely, stating that based on reports from the defense and government medical experts, SoRelle is currently suffering from a mental disorder that that will hinder her ability to understand the legal proceedings.

It has not been determined where SoRelle will receive treatment. The facility must report every 60 days about the status of SoRelle’s condition and determine when she will be competent to stand trial.

