Oath Keepers members plead not guilty to seditious conspiracy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Amit Mehta
    United States District Judge

Ten Oath Keepers, including the group's founder and leader, pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy Tuesday in connection with their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Stewart Rhodes, a founder and leader of the far-right militia, entered the plea Tuesday during a virtual hearing before D.C. District Judge Amit Mehta.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prosecutors said during the hearing that there are "ongoing discussions" with defense lawyers about whether the seditious conspiracy charges would lead to potential plea deals, per CNN.

Catch up quick: Rhodes and 10 other defendants earlier this month were arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • The indictment alleges that following the 2020 presidential election, Rhodes "conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021."

What to watch: The Oath Keepers charged with seditions conspiracy are tentatively set to go to trial in July.

Go deeper: Oath Keepers leader indicted on charges related to Jan. 6

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting