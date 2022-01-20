Oath Keepers stockpiled weapons arsenal as part of Jan. 6 plot, prosecutors allege

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

A group of Oath Keepers stockpiled an arsenal of rifles and ammunition just outside D.C. as part of an operation to stop the presidential transition of power on Jan. 6, prosecutors allege in a new court filing.

Why it matters: The details were revealed in a memo seeking pretrial detention of Ed Vallejo, one of 11 Oah Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Capitol insurrection. The group had allegedly planned on bringing in the additional weapons to violently prevent certification of President Biden's election.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: Prosecutors allege the Oath Keepers amassed firearms, ammunition, tactical gear and 30 days' worth of essential supplies in Arlington, Virginia — right across the river from D.C. — in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

  • In the hotel that served as their base, the group stockpiled "at least three luggage carts’ worth of gun boxes, rifle cases, and suitcases filled with ammunition," according to the prosecutors.

  • They are is accused of organizing into regional teams tasked with transporting the materials into D.C. and ensuring these groups were staged nearby.

  • The arsenal was ultimately "unnecessary" since the Oath Keepers were able to breach the Capitol with the pro-Trump mob, the court filing states.

Go deeper: By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Arizona prisons director could face felony charges after armed standoff with police

    Charles Ryan was arrested Jan. 6 after an hourslong standoff with Tempe police and could be sentenced to more than 10 years.

  • Keene police make third arrest in fatal shooting believed to be connected to drugs

    Police said the third arrest accounts for each suspect involved in the shooting.

  • Firearms, a drone and 30 days of supplies: New details of Oath Keepers Jan. 6 weapons cache

    Prosecutors provided new details about the weapons stockpile Oath Keepers had assembled at a Comfort Inn in nearby Arlington, Va.

  • New Mexico asks National Guard to teach as COVID shuts schools

    New Mexico on Wednesday asked National Guard members and state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers to keep schools and daycare centers open during a surge in COVID-19 infections. State employees and Guard members who take up the call to teach will get their usual pay and be considered on administrative leave or active duty, respectively, according to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. National Guard members have mobilized across the United States to help hospitals and clinics slammed by staff shortages but New Mexico appeared to be the first state to ask them to become classroom teachers.

  • Prosecutors allege Jan. 6 defendant organized 'arsenal' of weapons in Virginia

    Prosecutors argued an Oath Keepers member, Edward Vallejo, should remain jailed after allegedly coordinating weapons in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • Suspect in custody in stabbing death of student at L.A. furniture store

    A suspect accused in the fatal stabbing of a Los Angeles student at a furniture store last week was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

  • How to hide wired behind the wall like a pro: Quick & easy!

    Several of my viewers and subscribers have asked for this video tutorial. If you want to hide wires behind the wall for TV wall mounts, Sound Bars or Gaming Consoles then watch this video to get rid of those ugly wires and cords. If you have any questions about this video please leave them in the comments down below. Thank you for being a part of The Ultimate Tech Hub Team and if you haven't Subscribed yet please do its free. And if you like this video give a thumbs up and share it. Thanks again for watching the Ultimate Tech Hub Channel! As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualified purchases. https://www.instagram.com/utlimatetechhub/ Supplies & Tools: Zircon MultiScanner A250c Electronic Wall Stud Finder https://amzn.to/325Q6H8 The StudBuddy Magnetic Stud Finder https://amzn.to/3qzxetw IRWIN Tools ProTouch Drywall/Jab Saw https://amzn.to/3ruhvew Jonard Tools SDP-2 Screwdriver, 2 x 4" Phillips Tip with Comfort Grip https://amzn.to/3tClwAm Construct Pro Slim Single Gang Open Back Low Voltage Bracket https://amzn.to/3qzNBGp BestMounts Brush Wall Plate https://amzn.to/3AaloZX Electronics Split Style TV Plate Flexible AV/HDMI Cable Pass-Through https://amzn.to/3ry00u6 Recessed Cable Wall Plate https://amzn.to/33CUkqd Makita FD09R1 12V max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8" Driver-Drill Kit https://amzn.to/34ZeuLQ PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable 10 ft https://amzn.to/3GGBOMq TV Wall Mount Bracket Full Motion Swivel Articulating for 37 - 90 inch https://amzn.to/3rkJ89K LG OLED C1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k https://amzn.to/3qzP2EP Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChCs6TB5FoGFOYUfhtR0nRA/join My Gear: Sony A7iii and Accessory Bundle https://amzn.to/3qC10hk Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB https://amzn.to/3fzrud6 Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 4K Video https://amzn.to/3rrkp3J Elgato Ring Light - Premium 2500 lumens https://amzn.to/3nBFWWu Blue Yeti X USB Microphone https://amzn.to/3nyAMuk DJI Mavic Mini Combo https://amzn.to/33EVEca | Great Deals the Ultimate Tech Hub Recommends! | https://www.amazon.com/shop/ultimatetechhub?isVisitor=true Ultimate Tech Hub Merchandise: Shop Our New UTHmerch store! https://shop.spreadshirt.com/uthmerch/ Channel Support: Please visit our Patreon page to help support our channel. Thank you! https://www.patreon.com/UltimateTechHub Ultimate Tech Hub on Rumble: Please Subscribe! https://rumble.com/c/UltimateTechHub If you want the Ultimate Tech Hub to promote your product(s) or service(s) or you want to send us something for review or testing please email us below to request a media kit. Ultimatetechhub.lv@gmail.com 0:00:00 Introduction 0:00:22 Wire Hiding Location 0:00:36 Parts & Tools 0:01:26 Hiding Wires Behind The Wall 0:03:22 My Top Tool For Wire Hiding Wires 0:04:32 Installing Wall Plates Music Provided By: www.epidemicsound.com https://ultimatetechhub.com/

  • Mexican news anchor slams anti-vaxxers as 'morons' in profane on-air rant

    "You damned anti-vaxxers, gaggle of morons," Leonardo Schwebel railed. He accused of them of "hitting the brakes for the entire world."

  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022 — along with a price hike

    Shonda Rhimes' 'Inventing Anna,' the spinoff series 'Vikings: Valhalla' and the dating show 'Love Is Blind' are February's highlights, as prices are set to rise for subscribers.

  • Biden's news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

    It started when CNN's Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question that referenced concerns many Americans hold about the competence of government, after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent shortage of testing for COVID-19. Zeleny's question opened the floodgates. Biden took to calling on reporters at random, and what started as a very traditional presidential news conference became something else entirely, stretching to nearly two hours.

  • Cold case divers find car matching description of missing woman's vehicle

    A team of citizen cold case sleuths diving in a river Wednesday found a car that matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared in 2017.

  • ‘Disgusting’: Newly Released Video Captures Florida Officer Grabbing a Female Subordinate by the Throat After She Pulled Him Away from Suspect He Was Confronting

    A South Florida police sergeant has been taken off the street after a video of him choking a fellow officer emerged last week. Sgt. Christopher […]

  • ‘Positive Step In Finding Answers’: FBI Issues National Alert In Maura Murray Disappearance

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a nationwide alert on Maura Murray, a college student who went missing in 2004, indicating that her disappearance is now connected to their program that tracks violent serial offenders. On Sunday, Murray’s sister Julie Murarry tweeted an image of the alert stating, “As we approach the 18th anniversary of Maura’s disappearance, LE [law enforcement] notified my family they were releasing an FBI ViCAP profile.” ViCAP, an acronym for the FBI's Violent C

  • Tennessee judge who routinely jailed children announced she's retiring but traumatized ex-detainees say she's leaving the bench to 'avoid guilt'

    One of the former child detainees who was arrested and jailed as a minor said Judge Donna Davenport appears to be "retiring to avoid guilt."

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Otto Warmbier's family awarded $240K from seized North Korean assets

    The family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months and died in 2017 shortly after being returned to the U.S. in a coma, was awarded more than $240,000 in seized assets from Pyongyang, a New York federal court ruled.Why it matters: The payment is part of a $500 million wrongful death lawsuit, in which Warmbier's family alleged that North Korea took him hostage, tortured him and was responsible for his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • A 1993 California Cold Case Is Closed After Guilty Pleas By A Brother And Sister

    Two siblings have pleaded guilty in the killing of 19-year-old Frank McAlister 30 years after his skeletal remains were found by hikers in Shingletown, California, allowing authorities to close the decades-old cold case. McAlister was reported missing by his then-girlfriend on May 7, 1993. She told authorities that he was driving her car, which was also missing, according to KRCR, a television station in Redding. Police said the car was later found at a Costco parking lot with what appeared a su

  • Utah man who left family 50 years ago is no longer missing

    John Everett Booth walked away from his family in 1970 and never turned back. In October 2021, the puzzle about his disappearance started to take shape.

  • Man pleads guilty to exploiting a worker who lived in a garden shed for 40 years with no light or heating, UK authority says

    Officers investigating Peter Swailes, 56, said his dog had better living quarters than the vulnerable worker who lived on his property.

  • Stranger pushes women in lake, throws toddler to ground on Washington trail, cops say

    The 33-year-old man also knocked over a jogger and punched a bystander in the face, Seattle police said.