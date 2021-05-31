Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
Rioters on the US Capitol on 6 January

Rioters on the US Capitol on 6 January

(REUTERS)

The head of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia organisation that took part in January’s insurrection on the US Capitol, allegedly wanted antifa to counter protest on the day to give Donald Trump an excuse to declare martial law.

In charges filed on Sunday against four Oath Keepers related to the Capitol riot, Stewart Rhodes allegedly told members of the militia that if antifa “go kinetic on us, then we'll go kinetic on them.”

Prosecutors believe that some members thought Mr Trump could invoke a 200-year-old act to stop domestic terrorism, and override the results of the 2020 election, in the run up to 6 January.

As first reported by Raw Story, Mr Rhodes theorised that the Insurrection Act would allow Mr Trump to declare martial law to deal with an insurrection from domestic terrorists — or antifa.

“Let the fight start there. That will give president Trump what he needs, frankly,” Mr Rhodes told a meeting of Oath Keepers on 9 November, according to court filings.

“If things go kinetic, good. If they throw bombs at us and shoot us, great, because that brings the president his reason and rationale for dropping the Insurrection Act.”

Mr Rhodes also told fellow Oath Keepers that they were defending "the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country,” according to the filings in court.

"I do want some Oath Keepers to stay on the outside [on 6 January], and to stay fully armed and prepared to go in armed, if they have to," said Mr Rhodes. "So, our posture's gonna be that we're posted outside of DC, um, awaiting the president's orders.

“We hope he will give us the orders. We want him to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia."

On the day of the rioting — as US Congress voted to confirm Mr Biden’s electoral win — Mr Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act.

Nor did antifa or the militant far-left turn out in considerable numbers on 6 January to counter-protest a “Stop the Steal” rally organised by the Trump campaign.

On Sunday, the charges filed against four Oath Keepers took the total to 16 from the militia organisation, and among hundreds facing charges for the insurrection.

  • Four more Oath Keepers indicted for participating in Capitol attack

    Four additional members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that took part in the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January, have been indicted for participating in the event. Court documents unsealed on Sunday named three individuals living in Florida – Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, and William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee. The three appeared last Thursday before US magistrates in Tampa, West Palm Beach and Orlando. A fourth person's name was hidden. The four new defendants are charged with conspiring to obstruct Congress's confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results in a joint session of Congress that was interrupted by the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Five deaths were ultimately linked to the attack. The four Oath Keepers are each accused of forcing entry through the Capitol's East Rotunda doors after marching up the steps wearing combat uniforms, tactical vests, helmets and Oath Keepers insignia. The new indictment is part of a larger criminal conspiracy case that now includes 19 members of the far-right group. Members previously charged in the government's case have pleaded not guilty. According to prosecutors, members of the group attended a 9 November meeting during which the Oath Keeper's founder Stewart Rhodes, referred to in government documents as Person One, described the attack as an insurrection. "We're gonna be posted outside DC, awaiting the president's orders. … We want him to declare an insurrection," according to documents. Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers is a loose federation of militia groups that targets law enforcement and military members for recruitment and promotes a totalitarian vision of the government that its members believes represents a threat to American citizens. Rhodes, who has not been charged, has claimed that the government is trying to build the action of a few members into an alleged organizational conspiracy. "I may go to jail soon, not for anything I actually did, but for made-up crimes," Rhodes told Texas Republicans in March, according to the Washington Post. The new indictment alleges that Rhodes began developing plans to keep Donald Trump in office by force six days after the presidential vote. During an online meeting on 9 November, prosecutors claim, he told some of the Oath Keepers now under indictment: We want [Trump] to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia," Rhodes allegedly stated.

