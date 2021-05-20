Oatly goes public at $22.12 per share, 31% above its listing price

Oatly (OTLY) went public Wednesday on the Nasdaq as demand for dairy-free alternatives continues to skyrocket.

The stock opened at $22.12 after pricing at the high end of estimates at $17 per share on Wednesday evening. The company is currently valued at $13 billion.

As almond, oat and coconut milks proliferate coffee shops, restaurants and fridges all over the world, Oatly has been a stand-out name. The company blitzed the market with catchy slogans like "Wow, no cow!" and "It's like milk but made for humans." The brand is now being used interchangeably with "oatmilk," often leading to shortages across the United States.

In addition to its drinkable oatmilks, Oatly's product portfolio includes yogurt, ice cream, and softserve made from oats. As of Thursday morning, all of Oatly's direct-to-consumer beverages were either sold out or listed as only available in store.

The dairy industry has protested the use of the word 'milk' in marketing for plant-based products, but the fight over its use may be a losing battle as consumers show insatiable appetite for non-dairy products. Euromonitor estimates that plant-based dairy sales hit $18 billion in 2020, which remains a small fraction of the global dairy market.

Oatly, which was founded in 1994 in Malmö, Sweden, is backed by a Oprah Winfrey, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and Jay-Z, among other high-profile leaders, who were part of a Blackstone-led group that raised $200 million last July.

Melody Hahm is Yahoo Finance’s West Coast correspondent, covering entrepreneurship, technology and culture. Follow her on Twitter @melodyhahm and on LinkedIn.

