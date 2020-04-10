In Oaxaca, this scientist is a hometown boy made good. The U.S. says he's a Russian spy

Residents of El Espinal, Mexico, march in solidarity with El Espinal native Héctor Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, who is in U.S. custody on charges of being an unregistered foreign representative of Russia. (Aristegui Noticias)

In Mexico’s southern Oaxaca state, Héctor Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes is a figure of pride and emulation, a role model who emerged from one of the country’s poorest regions and soared to global success.

He is acclaimed as a world-renowned microbiologist and heart specialist who never lost the common touch — stopping for a bite at the local taquería on visits back home and volunteering to help when an earthquake in 2017 devastated his rural home region.

“Dr. Héctor Cabrera is a distinguished citizen of our town and very beloved by all of the population,” said Hazael Matus, mayor of El Espinal, Cabrera's hometown. “He is a person who has always helped others.”

To U.S. prosecutors, however, Cabrera is something else — a suspected Russian spy in custody without bail at a federal lockup in Miami. The scientist, who studied in Russia on a scholarship, is charged with acting on behalf of a foreign government while in the United States without notifying the U.S. attorney general's office, as required.

Federal agents arrested Cabrera in February at Miami International Airport as he and his wife sought to board a flight to Mexico City.

A federal complaint paints Cabrera, 35, as a cloak-and-dagger figure of intrigue, a man who led a double and maybe triple life — with wives and families in both Russia and Mexico, and a position at a prestigious research institution in Singapore. The U.S. Justice Department has declined to provide details beyond what is in the complaint filed Feb. 18 by an FBI agent working in the bureau’s counterintelligence division.

But the essential allegation is this: Russia recruited Cabrera to gather information on an informant — identified in the complaint only as a “confidential human source (CHS)” — who resides in a Miami condo complex. The informant had previously provided U.S. authorities with dirt about Russian activities “implicating national security interests of the United States.”

If convicted, Cabrera could face up to 10 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Relatives and friends describe the case against him as far-fetched, a colossal misunderstanding — or, in the view of some, a sinister U.S. plot to destroy a scientist for unknown reasons.

His defense at a trial scheduled to begin in July apparently will be that Cabrera was unaware he was being used as an operative for Moscow. The FBI says Cabrera knew he was dealing with a Russian official.

“We believe that he was being used unwittingly, that he was an unwitting dupe,” said Ronald Gainor, Cabrera’s Miami-based attorney. “I don’t believe that he knew he was dealing with Russian intelligence."

From humble beginnings

El Espinal, situated in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the narrowest point between the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, is home to about 10,000 people, many speakers of the indigenous Zapotec language. Many former residents left El Espinal and went on to considerable success, Matus said, but few have remained in touch like Cabrera.

“In El Espinal there are many people who have become researchers and work in important projects, but they never come back,” said the mayor, a close friend of Cabrera. “Héctor was the only one who came back to his town and would eat tacos on the corner and walk on the streets, mixing with the people.”

Cabrera left El Espinal at age 16 to study medicine in Puebla state, Matus said, and later won a scholarship to study microbiology in Russia.

Another friend, Alberto Sánchez, a professor at the Technological Institute of Oaxaca, said that as a youth Cabrera had been drawn to “Microbe Hunters,” the classic 1926 book by Paul de Kruif portraying pioneering scientists identifying and attacking germs and bacteria.

Cabrera obtained a master’s in molecular biology from Kazan Federal University in Russia and, in 2012, garnered his first doctorate from the same institution, according to the European Society of Cardiology, a trade group. He earned a second doctorate in biochemistry in 2014 from Justus Liebig University of Giessen, Germany, according to the biography.

His research focuses on cardiovascular health, especially a condition known as ischemia — blockages in arteries and other blood vessels, a problem that can lead to strokes and death.

At the time of his arrest, the FBI said, Cabrera was a researcher in Singapore with the the National Heart Centre, a cardiovascular specialty facility. He also had a post at Duke-NUS Medical School, a joint program of Duke University and the National University of Singapore. Both posts have been suspended, a medical school spokeswoman said.