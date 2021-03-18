Obama calls for "meaningful action" on gun laws after Atlanta shootings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Obama on Wednesday called for lawmakers to take "meaningful action" to address gun violence in the U.S., following the fatal mass shootings inside Atlanta-area massage parlors a day earlier.

What he's saying: "Even as we've battled the pandemic, we've continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America," Obama said in a series of Twitter posts.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end," he continued, in reference to the fact that six of the eight victims killed in the spa shootings were Asian.

  • "Yesterday's shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society."

For the record: Obama has called the failure to pass gun control measures the "greatest frustration of my presidency."

  • He pushed for gun restrictions following the 2012 mass shooting at at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 26 people dead. But the measure failed in the Senate.

  • Overhauling the nation's gun laws is a priority for Democrats and President Biden. The House last week passed a bill to expand gun background checks. But the bill isn't expected to pass in the Senate, where Republicans oppose curtailing gun rights.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Celebrities Slam Anti-Asian Hate Speech, Trump After Massage Spas Killings

    "Star Trek" actor George Takei called on GOP leaders to "stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric" following fatal shootings at spas in the Atlanta area.

  • In Atlanta, Black residents stand with Asian Americans to end hate

    "We are supposed to be united, but it feels more and more like we are divided,” said Jesus Estrella, 21.

  • President Biden notes Asian American concerns about Atlanta shootings but not yet assigning racial motive

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will have more to say when the investigation of the shootings at three massage parlors is further along.

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her broken engagement to Max Ehrich and says their relationship was 'false advertising'

    "The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was," the singer said in her new documentary.

  • Lebanon's president asks PM-designate to form government or go

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who can. Hariri responded by saying that he would meet with Aoun yet again to discuss names that he had submitted "weeks ago" for the cabinet, but that if Aoun was then unable to approve them he should then call for early presidential elections. The exchange was the latest round in an almost five-month-old dispute between Aoun and Hariri over government formation, leaving the country rudderless as it sinks deeper into financial collapse.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • Warriors hand Rockets franchise-record 18th straight loss

    Draymond Green had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 18th straight loss, 108-94 on Wednesday night. “Draymond was having fun out there tonight,” coach Steve Kerr said. Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers to help the Warriors bounce back from a blowout loss to the Lakers on Monday.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was too early to announce a motive—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent, and the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. A trickle of details about the suspect, who went by his middle name, offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Crisp County Sheriff's Office The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”The FBI joined the investigation late Tuesday, and President Biden was also briefed on the massacres. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea, mentioned the killings before a meeting with officials said.“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” he said, according to the Associated Press.President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”— Jose Pagliery and Will Bredderman contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • China protests over Japan, US statement on human rights

    China has protested to the United States and Japan over a joint statement it said “maliciously attacked” its foreign policy and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the statement.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • How US special operators use a Vietnam War-era method to get into and out of dangerous spots quickly

    The Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction system provides special-operations units with more choices when planning operations in the Pacific theater.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to drop a helicopter from its belly and watch it fly on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is set to lift off from the Martian surface in April. It will be a "Wright Brothers moment" in space.

  • THEN AND NOW: How every Kardashian-Jenner family member has changed in the 14 years since the first season of 'KUWTK'

    A lot has happened in the Kardashian-Jenner family since the reality show's first episode in 2007. Here's how the family has changed over 14 years.