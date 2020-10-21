Obama campaigns for Biden in Philadelphia

Former President Barack Obama spoke at a drive-in rally for Joe Biden, 13 days before the presidential election.

Video Transcript

BARACK OBAMA: Now, last time I was in Philadelphia I was at the Constitution Center. And I was delivering a speech for the Democratic National Convention this year. And I said during that speech, I've sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president, and they are very different people.

I explained that I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies. But I did hope, for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But it hasn't happened. He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show that he can use to get attention. And by the way, even then, his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him.

[CHEERS AND HONKING HORNS]

The thing is, this is not a reality show. This is reality. And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously. At least 220,000 Americans have died. More than 100,000 small businesses have closed. Millions of jobs are gone. Our proud reputation around the world is in tatters.

Presidents up for re-election usually ask if the country is better off than it was four years ago. I'll tell you one thing. Four years ago, you'd be tailgating here at the Lincoln instead of watching a speech from your cars.

[HORNS HONKING]

The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires who got his tax cuts. Right now as we speak, Trump won't even extend relief to the millions of families who are having trouble paying the rent or putting food on the table because of this pandemic. But he's been doing all right by himself.