Obama’s childhood home hits the market for $2.2m

Former President Barack Obama resided in this three bedroom home in Honolulu's Manoa neighborhood between 1964 and 1967: Realtor.com

A seemingly unremarkable house in Honolulu is priced at a premium due to the part it played in the formative years of the 44th president of the United States.

The property was home to Barack Obama between the ages of three and six, from 1964 to 1967. His mother attended the nearby University of Hawaii during that time.

Priced at $2.2m, the 1,976-square-foot single storey, craftsman-style residence in the Manoa neighborhood was built in 1947 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In addition to hardwood floors and French windows, and because this is Hawaii, there is a 350 square foot lanai and a spacious garden.

The house also features a 292 square foot detached guest cottage with its own private entrance that can be used for vacation rentals.

While some updating is needed to the kitchen and bathrooms, owning a piece of presidential history would certainly be a talking point for any potential owners.

During his presidency, the Obama family spent some of their Christmas holidays in Hawaii. They would usually rent a property at Kailua Bay, about a 25 minute drive from his childhood home.

In 2019, the family opted to buy a vacation home on a different island, snapping up a 29 acre compound on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.

Read more

Trump attacks Obama as Bloomberg qualifies for first debate

Obama trolls Trump on President's Day with comment about economy

Barack and Michelle Obama's first Netflix project wins Oscar

Michelle Obama opens up about marriage therapy

Viola Davis cast as Michelle Obama in new TV series First Ladies