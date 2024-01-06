Obama continues to cheerlead Biden's campaign in an effort to strengthen his chances

It's no secret that President Joe Biden has remained in close contact with his former boss, Barack Obama, but the extent to which he relies on him as a source of guidance when it comes to his ongoing campaign for a second term in 2024 is still unfolding.

During a private lunch at the White House recently, Obama encouraged Biden to empower his campaign "to make decisions without clearing them with the White House," according to The Washington Post. In a feature by the outlet published on Saturday morning, they source three people familiar with the conversations had during that lunch, who further that "Obama noted the success of his reelection campaign structure in 2012, when some of his top presidential aides, including David Axelrod and Jim Messina, left the White House to take charge of the reelection operation in Chicago," pointing out the ways in which that contrasts from "Biden’s approach of leaving his closest aides at the White House even though they are involved in all the key decisions made by the campaign."

According to The Washington Post's sources, Obama is making sure that Biden's team has a sense of urgency when it comes to moving aggressively against Trump, who has the Republican nomination pretty much in the bag.