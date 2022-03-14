Obama COVID-19/ Pritzker Booed / Mass Shooting / Billie Eilish

It's time to dance for Loyola and University of Illinois.

On Friday, the Ramblers are stet to take on Ohio State, and the Fighting Illini square off against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jeff Arnold On Sports: Illinois, Loyola Prepared To Dance In The NCAA Men's Tournament



Illinois' Kofi Cockburn. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for coronavirus. So far, his symptoms have been mild. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative. (NBC5)

Off-duty police officer Edward T. Dougherty was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Southwest Side home on Saturday. "The death of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day," CPD Supt. David Brown said (Patch)

Seven people were shot outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange on Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video showed gunshots were fired from a car. (Patch)

U.S. Army veteran Harrison Jozefowicz quit his job as a Chicago cop to volunteer to serve in his home country of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade. “You would have thought you’d never see this kind of conventional warfare ever again,” Jozefowicz said. “But here we are.” (WGN)

Parcel, Midlife at Metro (7:30 p.m.)

Natalie Bergman (of Wild Belle) Elke, Baby Mountain at Schubas (7 p.m.)

In The Cut at Music Box Theater (7 p.m.)

The Tallest Man On Earth at Old Town School of Folk Music (8 p.m.)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever at United Center (7:30 p.m.)

Billis Eilish. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

