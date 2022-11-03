Obama: Democracy ‘may not survive’ if Ariz. Republicans win
On Nov. 2, in Phoenix, Ariz., former president Barack Obama said if the Republican candidates in the state are successful in winning the election, “Democracy as we know it may not survive.”
After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward. An independent panel placed the Cardinals' basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Chinese regulators downplayed China’s real estate slump and slowing economic growth while Hong Kong's top leader pitched Hong Kong as a unique link to the rest of China at a high-profile investment summit Wednesday. About 200 global financial executives gathered to network and discuss issues such as global risks and sustainable finance at Hong Kong’s first major conference since the city lifted COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, urged those attending to visit China to understand what is happening in the country and urged them not to “bet against” China and Hong Kong.
The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The Biden administration wants to add meat processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell the animals they raise. This while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition, given that the biggest companies now have so much power over pricing in the “highly, highly concentrated and consolidated” business, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Cardinal Health, Merck, Bristol Myers, and Amgen are large-cap healthcare companies that have the capacity to grow their dividends.
Perception matters, especially in this precarious moment for the monarchy
With a week to go before Election Day, Fetterman returned to Erie to make final pitch for U.S. Senate candidacy.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point to combat inflation, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Powell hinted at a possible slowdown in the pace of increases. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg News
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s daytime political talk show “The View,” is arguing it is nonsensical for suburban women to vote GOP in next week’s midterm elections. “I read a poll just yesterday” showing that “suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode. “It’s almost like roaches voting for…
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Elon Musk will cut 50% of the company’s workforce in an effort to reduce costs.
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital that New Hampshire voters have “a very clear choice” this election, saying she would be a "fighting voice" for her state.
Which players are most responsible for the Bruins starting a franchise-best 9-1-0 to begin the 2022-23 NHL season? We ranked the top 10.
President Biden is expected to deliver a blistering attack on Republicans blocks from the U.S. Capitol, accusing the party of being rife with "election deniers."
While campaigning for Democratic candidates in Arizona on Nov. 2, former president Barack Obama criticized Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for denying the 2020 election results.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while a march by thousands of fascist sympathizers to the crypt of the country's slain fascist dictator went unchallenged. The decree on illegal raves was among the first actions of Meloni’s far-right-led government. Both the political opposition and judicial magistrates voiced alarm that the tough law-and-order stance signaled the government's possible intolerance of disobedience.
Former US President Barack Obama responds to a heckler at an Arizona rally whilst campaigning for Democrat candidates in midterm elections.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was released from the hospital after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's home on Friday. Meanwhile, federal authorities said the man accused of attacking him may be in the country illegally.
A rights group says a young man from the same Kurdish region as Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked the current unrest, was shot by security forces.
As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, it said in a statement. U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook in October. The new funding will help Americans with heating costs and unpaid utility bills and repairs of home energy appliances that will help lower their energy costs, the White House said.
The National Border Patrol Council on Wednesday hit out at the American Civil Liberties Union for its criticism of Border Patrol's handling of a group of migrants.