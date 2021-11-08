Obama denounces Trump, GOP for 'active hostility toward climate science'

Obama denounces Trump, GOP for 'active hostility toward climate science'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Shabad
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Barack Obama on Monday urged world leaders to ramp up efforts to combat climate change, lamenting what he referred to as "active hostility toward climate science" from Republicans and the Trump administration.

In his speech before the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Obama criticized former President Donald Trump and other Republicans for reversing policies implemented under the Obama administration and obstructing comprehensive action in Congress.

“When it comes to climate, time really is running out. We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis,” Obama said during the conference, with John Kerry, his former secretary of state and now President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, in the audience.

Obama said that “progress stalled” on climate change when his “successor decided to unilaterally pull out of the Paris Agreement in his first year in office,” referring to Trump. “I wasn’t real happy about that,” he added.

Despite “four years of active hostility toward climate science coming from the very top of our federal government,” Obama said, the U.S. wound up meeting its original commitment under the Paris Agreement.

Obama, however, emphasized that the U.S. and other countries must step up their response to the changing climate, cautioning, “It's not just that we can't afford to go backward — we can't afford to stay where we are.”

Obama said that he would have done more to address the issue during his eight years in office if he had “a stable congressional majority that was willing and eager to take action.” He said that he didn’t have that majority for the bulk of his presidency.

“Gaining such majorities require an engaged citizenry willing to do what it takes to reward politicians who take this problem seriously and send out of office those who don't,” said Obama, who said that Biden’s $1.75 trillion social safety net package, if passed, would be “historic and a huge plus for U.S. action on climate change.”

The legislation would allocate more than $550 billion to tackle the climate crisis by expanding clean energy tax credits and lowering carbon emissions, among other things.

Obama said that both he and Biden have been “constrained by the absence of a robust majority.” He added that they’ve been hamstrung “in large part by the fact that one of our two major parties has decided not only to sit on the sidelines, but express active hostility toward climate science and make climate change a partisan issue.”

The former president concluded his speech by encouraging people to pressure companies to “do the right thing” when it comes to climate change and to persuade people to change their minds on the issue. He said that people who are eligible to vote should “vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Obama: US needs unity to fight climate change

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama says he believes that President Biden's climate package will be “historic” and he welcomed the efforts of all U.S. politicians, Democrats and Republicans, in working toward slowing down global warming. Obama spoke Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

  • Trump slams New York politicians, leaves door open on return to NYC

    Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, left the door open on whether he will return to New York City, with Mayor Bill de Blasio's term ending and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo having resigned.

  • Blow: White racial anxiety strikes again

    People want to believe critical race theory exists because it justifies their fears about displacement, powerlessness and vulnerability.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

    “Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

  • Chris Christie Gives Trump And Republicans A Blunt Warning About 2024

    The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.

  • McConnell says Trump wrote foreword to his memoir. Trump says he didn’t

    Split grows between the two Republicans as Trump says he told McConnell, ‘Why don’t you write it for me?’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the Senate minority lea

  • What is the one thing Americans want President Biden to do in the next year? We asked them.

    An unlikely suggestion topped the list, which showed concern about the economy rising as COVID fears ebb.

  • France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

    France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne in the eastern Mediterranean, seeking to underscore what the ship's captain said was the importance that Paris attaches to ensuring security and stability in the region. Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said the Auvergne with its 150-strong crew would be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until January to gather intelligence in order to “show how the respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France. “This deployment underlines how important France considers this part of the Mediterranean sea,” as well as the country’s “willingness to contribute to the stabilization of this strategic area,” De Vignaux told reporters at the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Calls ‘SNL’ Joke About a Gun-Toting Black, Female Politician ‘Really Gross’ (Video)

    "Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Let's go Brandon' — can you imagine if Obama did that?

    The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.

  • U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule. The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan 4. In a statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the Labor Department was "confident in its legal authority" to issue the rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

  • Family who lost federal benefits for living in Puerto Rico looks to Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court will hear a case about the constitutionality of denying Puerto Ricans on the island benefits they can receive on the mainland.

  • A Mississippi city's water system is collapsing. The federal infrastructure bill could help save it, but only if the state cooperates.

    JACKSON, Miss. - Annie Bolden was on her way to the mailbox - past her rose bushes and sage - when she smelled something pungent and spotted brown goo bubbling from her emerald-green lawn. For nearly a month, workers came and went, trying to stem the tide erupting from a clogged pipe. But to no avail: Bolden's front yard was cleaved by a river of sewage. Her neighborhood of tidy ranch houses in Mississippi's state capital became hostage to an overpowering stench, one reflecting the rot at the he

  • Idaho Pols’ Power Struggle Takes Wackadoodle New Turn

    Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons, Idaho Governor’s OfficeThe long-running feud between Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has sunk to absurd new depths, with questions about what it means to be absent from the state, who should step in, and how much they should be paid.McGeachin, who is running for Little’s job, repeatedly used Little’s out-of-town trips—when she served as acting governor—to issue executive orders undermining Little’s COVID restrictions.Little then had to revers

  • Trump slams Mitch McConnell and GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of infrastructure bill

    "All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a statement.

  • It could take at least 500,000 acre-feet of water a year to keep Lake Mead from tanking

    If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.

  • Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act frustrates law enforcement and gun enthusiasts

    On Sunday, "60 Minutes" reporter Norah O’Donnell examined Missouri’s controversial Second Amendment Preservation Act.

  • ‘Four Seasons Total Documentary’ Takes Us Inside the Trump Presidency’s Most Humiliating Moment

    Chris McGrath/GettyThe Donald Trump presidency was a disgraceful disaster, what with all the grifting and colluding and treason and insurrection. Yet it was also an embarrassment of comedic riches, most of it due to Trump and company’s preternatural ability to say and do the dumbest and most ludicrous things imaginable. Sitting at a tiny desk. Complaining about toilets. Promoting bleach as a COVID cure. Remarking that George Washington “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War. Suggestin

  • Tuvalu minister stands in sea to film COP26 speech to show climate change

    Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change. Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie at a lectern set up in the sea, with his trouser legs rolled up, have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels. "The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Kofe said of his video message to the conference.

  • Infrastructure Bill To Be Signed By President Biden Includes Tax Provision Concerning To Cryptocurrency Community

    On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a 228-206 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bipartisan infrastructure bill contains a cryptocurrency tax reporting requirement. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would put $550 billion of new funding into transportation projects, the utility grid, and broadband. Including $110 billion for roads, bridges, and other major projects, along with $66 billion for pass