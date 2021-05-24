Obama described in new book as a 'parasite' on Democratic Party

Jack Durschlag
·5 min read
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

New book claims Obama was a 'parasite' who sucked the Democratic Party dry to get reelected
A "parasite" on the Democratic Party is how journalist Edward Isaac Dovere describes former President Obama in his forthcoming tell-all book "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaign to Defeat Trump."

In a chapter entitled "Benign Neglect," Dovere writes that the section’s namesake is how Obama aides privately described his abandonment of the Democratic Party once in the White House. "‘Negligence’ might be more accurate," Dovere, writer for The Atlantic and former chief Washington correspondent for Politico, writes.

"The numbers are hard to ignore: during his eight years in office, Obama oversaw a net loss of 947 state legislative seats, 63 House seats, 11 senators, and 13 governors," he continues.

In 2008, Democrats increased their majorities in the House and Senate, delivering Obama the legislature for his first two years in office. In 2010, Republicans took the majority in the House with the Tea Party wave and Democrats maintained but shrunk their majority in the Senate. In 2014, Republicans gained control of both the House and Senate.

Dovere writes that the 44th president carried himself with a "self-assured self-regard."

"Obama never built a Democratic bench and never cared to, aside from a few scattered candidates who interested him," according to the book. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:
- Obama had harsh words on Trump, book claims
- Obama called Trump a 'f------ lunatic' in remarks to foundation donors, book claims
- Obama Bros at Crooked Media promoted charity linked to terrorist group Hamas: report
- Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

Texas aims to crack down on protesters who block traffic: 'That chaos won't be tolerated'
A bill that would increase penalties for protestors blocking roads and obstructing emergency vehicles is on the way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

And the two term GOP governor who’s running for re-election next year says he’ll sign the measure into law.

"I will sign soon," Abbott tweeted this weekend. "Peaceful protest doesn’t include blocking roadways & preventing emergency vehicle access. That chaos won’t be tolerated in Texas."

The governor sent his tweet soon after the Texas Senate voted 25-5 to pass the bill, which would toughen penalties and calls for jail time for protestors who purposefully block emergency vehicles from passing through a roadway, or obstruct a hospital entrance. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- ‘Free Palestine’ demonstrators block traffic in Los Angeles: 'Long live intifada'
- Good Samaritans help Florida deputy under attack during traffic stop, video shows
- Police in this Florida city will start fining protesters who block traffic

Kinzinger charges that McCarthy ‘failed to tell the truth’

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is taking aim at Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., charging that the House minority leader is not being honest with Americans.

"I do think Kevin has failed to tell the truth," Kinzinger said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

Kinzinger was one of just 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach then-President Trump of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists aiming to disrupt congressional certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. And the conservative lawmaker first elected to Congress in the 2010 Tea Party wave was one of 35 House Republicans who last week bucked party leadership and voted in favor of a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy last week announced his opposition to the formation of the commission and worked with House GOP leadership to limit the number of defections when the full chamber voted on the matter on Wednesday. While 35 Republicans supported the inquiry, the vast majority of the 212 member GOP conference opposed the move.

Kinzinger charged McCarthy "failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people and it pains me to say and it's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this."

He noted that a sizeable number of the 74 million people who voted for Trump "believe the election was stolen, believe it because their leaders have not told them otherwise. The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- GOP Rep. Kinzinger hauls in big bucks after facing Trump's wrath
- Kinzinger launches new PAC to 'take back' GOP from Trump
- Kinzinger defends Liz Cheney, says McCarthy ignored warnings about Jan. 6 violence

TODAY'S MUST-READS:
- Michigan’s Whitmer apologizes after photo emerges on social media
- Kamala Harris wipes hand after greeting South Korean leader, faces Twitter backlash
- Insane Phil Mickelson crowd frustrates Brooks Koepka: ‘No one really gave a s–t’
- St. Louis' murder rate, already highest in US, soared last year; mayor vows to defund the police

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:
- Bitcoin value cut in half in weekend slide
- Disneyland to introduce $100 sandwich
- Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origin
- Biden touts economic 'progress,' despite weak jobs report, rising inflation

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Author Nicholas Wade joined Mark Levin Sunday night on 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss the unknown origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right from the beginning, public perception favored lab escape," Wade said. "That perception was very much shaped by a letter that appeared in The Lancet and derided lab escape as a conspiracy theory and said that lab escape was the way this virus had emerged and we should stand shoulder to shoulder with our Chinese colleagues on the forefront of fighting the disease."

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag.

