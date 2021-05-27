Obama faced ‘institutional constraints’ as president in addressing Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown killings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — When former President Barack Obama reacted to the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, killings that ignited racial justice protests during his tenure, he had to choose his words carefully, the former Chicagoan and nation’s first Black president said Wednesday in a virtual roundtable.

Speaking with the Black Lives Matter organization’s co-founder Alicia Garza and others to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, the 44th president said he was limited in what he could do from the walls of the Oval Office during similar high-profile deaths.

“There were some frustrations for me in my institutional role,” Obama said. “I went as far as I could just commenting on cases like Trayvon Martin or what was happening in Ferguson because, as we discovered, not every president follows this — at least my successor didn’t — but I followed the basic notion that the Justice Department was independent. I could not steer them.”

Obama said he did not want to “endanger” the operations of then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who had opened federal civil rights investigations into Martin, a 17-year-old Black teen who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012 in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman was acquitted of murder charges, and Holder’s investigation later closed with “insufficient evidence.”

Holder also investigated the police killing of Brown, an 18-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a Ferguson, Missouri, officer in 2014 led to a resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests that had begun with Martin’s death. Again, the criminal trial led to an acquittal, and the Justice Department later also declined to pursue charges.

Obama on Wednesday did not allude to either conclusion, but he offered a peek into the deliberations he grappled with as Americans took to the streets and cried out for justice.

“I could not come down, or appear to come down decisively, in terms of guilt or innocence in terms of what happened, so (I) had institutional constraints,” Obama said.

The former president also said he regretted that the 2012 election, through which he won a second term, did not lead to Democrats reclaiming the U.S. House or control of certain statehouses and governorships, where he said many crucial criminal justice laws are hashed out.

“All the reform initiatives that we were coming up with and the ideas that had been generated, we weren’t able to translate into as bold a set of initiatives as I would have wanted because we just couldn’t get it through,” Obama said.

President Joe Biden also used that refrain during an October 2020 campaign debate against former President Donald Trump, saying, “We had a Republican Congress. That’s the answer,” after the incumbent pressed him on why he didn’t accomplish his campaign goals when he was Obama’s vice president.

During Wednesday’s roundtable, Obama also praised organizers such as Garcia for building a nationwide grassroots movement that began during his term but swelled following Floyd’s murder a year ago in Minneapolis. He shouted out to the accomplishments of activists pushing for criminal justice reform-minded state’s attorneys and district attorneys as well as for pressuring local governments to question “how do we analyze budgets and make very clear decisions about how money is spent.”

The latter point was a nod toward — but not an explicit endorsement of — the thousands of protesters who last year began calling for U.S. police department budgets to be reallocated to other social services. That position, earlier nicknamed the “defund police” movement, has been criticized by Republicans and some Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as unrealistic and dangerous for public safety. Obama, too, has said the “defund” slogan was counterproductive.

Benny Estrada, street outreach coordinator at the Chicago-based New Life Centers, told Obama he would like to see more community investment to propel his work’s mission. He also called on the city to fund its Office of Violence Prevention more.

“Investing in our communities, I think, is key, when we talk about things like mental health services in our neighborhood and how scarce they are, and the years of trauma that our families have gone through,” Estrada said.

Recommended Stories

  • These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns | Opinion

    They’ll go 200 miles an hour. That is how fast the Formula One cars will race around Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. There is a lot of excitement about this race. The attention it gives to the area will be unprecedented, as F1 is one of the world’s most televised sports, and promoters believe that it will create thousands of new jobs, over 30,000 local hotel bookings and more than $400 million in positive economic impact.

  • Andrew Hawkins and son star in new Oprah short film

    Former Cleveland Browns WR Andrew Hawkins and his son released an inspirational short film with the Oprah Network called "These Hands."

  • Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. “We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said.

  • U.S. downgrades Mexico's air safety rating

    Mexican airlines will be barred from adding new flights to the United States after the U.S. downgraded its aviation safety rating on Tuesday (May 25).The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would increase scrutiny of Mexican airlines, but also offered expertise and resources to resolve the issues.Mexico was the most common international destination for U.S. air travelers last month. But now the FAA has downgraded it from Category 1, which signifies compliance with international standards, to Category 2, the lowest level.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had urged U.S. authorities not to downgrade the country, arguing it was compliant.The President of the country's Air Transport Chamber, Luis Noriega, says the downgrade means Mexican airlines will not be able to meet growing demand, particularly after the health crisis."We are in a process of recovery. Demand is increasing gradually and unfortunately national airlines will not be able to take advantage of this increase in demand. They will be left out of opportunities in air traffic between Mexico and the United States for as long as the category 2 stays in place."Shares in Mexican airline Aeromexico fell nearly 10% on Tuesday afternoon after the downgradeThe FAA downgraded Mexico for about four months back in 2010.Only a handful of countries are currently rated Category 2 by the FAA, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Victims identified in deadly SJ shooting at VTA light rail yard

    Here's what we know about those killed after a gunman opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Stephen Hawking's papers to be saved for the nation

    Prof Stephen Hawking's scientific papers and personal possessions to be saved for the nation.

  • How the right dominated the discussion of George Floyd’s killing online

    From Candace Owens to Ben Shapiro, conservative commentators saw huge engagement on Facebook around George Floyd

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Biden orders new US intelligence report into Wuhan Covid lab leak theory

    President asks Intelligence Community to bring him report within 90 days

  • EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca

    The EU is demanding 10 euros for each day of delay for every individual dose of vaccine as penalties for each breach of contract with AstraZeneca. Brussels took the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant to a Belgian court in April after AstraZeneca said it would only supply 100m vaccines by the end of June, rather than the 300m jabs promised in the contract. The commission now wants the company to deliver at least 120m doses by the end of June and has demanded UK-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs to hit that target or face the daily fine. “AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," lawyer Rafael Jafferali, told the Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case. Lawyers added that they also want 10 million euros as penalties for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide. A verdict is expected next month. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly blamed AstraZeneca shortfalls for the initially slow pace of the EU’s vaccination roll-out. The Commission also accuses AstraZeneca of failing to provide enough notice for the large cuts in deliveries. The company insists it is not in breach of its contract, which it says only requires it to make "best reasonable efforts" in delivering doses. Its lawyers will address the court later. AstraZeneca’s contract with the UK gives it first refusal on UK-manufactured jabs, which further increased Brexit tensions between Britain and the EU at the start of the year, which were exacerbated by the successful British roll-out. There were also suspicions in Berlin and Brussels that some EU-reserved stock had ended up in the UK. Mr Jafferali said that the “best reasonable efforts” principle was not respected because the drugmaker had not delivered the 50m doses produced in the factories listed in the contracts, which includes the two British plants.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • California mass shooting: Rail employee ‘shoots dead eight and himself’ as suspect’s house found on fire

    Nine employees of the Valley Transportation Authority are dead, including the gunman

  • US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

    Without mentioning China, the US health secretary says experts must be allowed to evaluate the virus source.